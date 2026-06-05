Seattle playwright’s musical explores the life of aviator Bessie Coleman

Around the time Amelia Earhart began to learn to fly in the 1920s, another woman was taking to the skies. Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman is believed to be the first Black and first Native woman to become a pilot in the United States.

Because of racial discrimination in the U.S., Coleman had to travel to France for training, eventually becoming a stunt pilot. She died in an accident in 1926 when she was 34 years old.

Coleman’s life is now told in the musical, “Aviatrix.” The show’s world premiere is running at Seattle Public Theater through June 7.

Playwright Angela Poe Russell, who is based in Seattle, and composer Dionne McClain-Freeney brought some of the performance into KNKX’s studios.

Hear the full interview — and musical interlude — by clicking "Listen" above.

Interview highlights

On Bessie Coleman

Angela Poe Russell: [Coleman] learned French before actually taking the trip there, [and Dionne] said, “Can you imagine learning a language and then having to read the instructions while you're there? I mean, navigating a whole life and learning how to fly in French.”

Dionne McClain-Freeney: It really is quite astounding what Bessie was able to do at a time when Black folks and women were just thought to not be capable.

The lyrics

Poe Russell: Discovering Bessie's story reignited that child in me that's like, “You can do it. Whatever your dream is, go for it, pursue it, be bold.”

McClain-Freeney: There is always someone who will inspire you and will remind you that this “no” is not the last “no.”

On the challenge of finding a nearly all-Black cast in Seattle

Poe Russell: We went to spaces where casting directors may not normally go. So, for example, tapping into the Seattle Men's Chorus. We have someone in our cast who is a worship leader at a church, and this is only her second musical. We have someone in our show who's the singer for the Kraken. I think being able to expand the places where we look, you can find people who are totally capable and just need an opportunity.

McClain-Freeney: I think one of the things that Bessie gives us is a charge, right, to go out and do. I think this is one of those small ways that has a big impact, is to go beyond the tried and true typical ways of casting, and to go into some other places. You will never know what gems are out there if you don't go look.