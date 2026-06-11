KNKX listeners share their World Cup thoughts. Some say they don't give a 'duck'

First thing’s first: some people do not care about the World Cup. One wrote in to tell us they didn’t give a “flying duck” about it.

Stuart Campbell, from Vancouver, Washington, is in that camp.

“I just think the World Cup is hyped up a great deal, and I can't get away from it. I feel a little trapped by it,” he said, though he does understand the draw of the tournament.

Others took a stronger stance: A few told us they are actively avoiding the games.

Geronimo Whitaker, from Edmonds, is a longtime coach who has followed soccer his whole adult life. He is weighing two factors.

“There's the excitement of the actual play, and understanding the aspects of the sport which make it incredibly fun to watch," he said. "But then there's the other aspect, which is the organization of FIFA."

Whitaker said he doesn’t want to support FIFA, in part because it has become politicized; he pointed to FIFA awarding President Donald Trump its inaugural peace prize last year.

“I think I would rather be morally true than be entertained,” Whitaker said. “I'm kind of leaning toward boycotting the World Cup this year.”

Then there are the excited fans, such as Kenny Loth, who was “born and raised” in Tacoma.

The cheapest ticket he has found so far “is still $250.” To save up, Loth has made some dietary adjustments. “I’ve been on the all Top Ramen diet," he said. "I've been planning and budgeting for this, and I'm just waiting for it to dip down a little more.”

Some people did manage to score tickets. Juan David Medrano is traveling from McAllen, Texas — “deep, deep, deep south Texas” — to Seattle for the USA game versus Australia.

“Me and my service animal, my little bulldog, Gee Money, are going to be rooting for the U.S., and we're going to be wearing matching USA jerseys,” he said.

Donna Kristaponis, 82, has a shorter journey to the Seattle games from Redmond.

“My son took me to see Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones two years ago here in Seattle, and came out from Washington, D.C. to do that,” she said. “He's an avid soccer player, and has been since he was four. So the idea that the World Cup is coming and this will give me a chance to reimburse him, if you will, is what we’re doing.”

Kristaponis and her son are going to watch Belgium play Egypt. She said they don’t care who wins. They're just hoping for a great game.

KNKX's Saraphena Wong contributed to this story.