Saraphena Wong is KNKX's digital media intern. She is a senior at the University of Washington and a staff reporter at The Daily, where she covers arts & culture, alternative music, and technology. Growing up in Anchorage, Alaska, she moved to Seattle to pursue a degree in journalism.

When she isn't reading and writing news, she is usually reading and writing fiction, drawing, attending metal concerts, and playing D&D. She has two silly cats named Suki and Rosie.