Seattle leaders announce steps to address violence along Aurora Avenue

Seattle leaders are responding to demands to do more to address gun violence and prostitution along Aurora Avenue North.

This comes after North Seattle residents built makeshift barricades last month to prevent shootings in their neighborhoods. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson told reporters at a Thursday news conference that the fact that residents took matters into their own hands is a sign the status quo isn’t working.

“People are tired of hearing gunfire in the middle of night," she said. "They are tired of bullets striking their homes and they are tired of seeing violence associated with exploitation spill onto the streets where they are trying to raise children and live their lives.”

To prevent violence in residential areas, Wilson announced the city will close four streets along North Aurora at least through the summer: North 96th, 98th, 100th and 102nd streets. The city’s transportation department will block access to those streets over the next two weeks. A partial barrier on North 97th Street will remain in place.

Along with the new barriers, more police will be dispatched to the area. Wilson said the city needs to balance holding criminals accountable with helping sex trafficking victims.

“We absolutely need to stop the human trafficking and we also need to take care not to push women deeper into the margins," she said.

Mitch Borden / KNKX Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speaks at a news conference about steps the city will take to prevent violence on Aurora Avenue. June 11, 2026.

In addition to increased patrols, undercover officers will begin conducting more operations in the area. The Seattle Police Department has also assigned a dedicated detective to investigate shootings in the North Aurora area. Police Chief Shon Barnes said they will take a survivor-centered approach to trafficking and exploitation cases. According to Barnes, prostitutes will not be treated like criminals.

“The detectives' first priority is the safety, stabilization, and connecting individuals to services such as advocacy, medical care, and long-term support,” he said. “Arresting sex workers may put their lives at risk and we need to call it what it is. This is modern-day slavery.”

City Attorney Erika Evans said her office is working to close down businesses facilitating criminal activity.

“To the motels, bars, or businesses that are allowing criminal activity to occur over and over again on their premises, we will use the Civil Division of my office to shut you down,” she said.

Evans is also working with city councilmembers to create two new prosecutor positions that will focus on gun violence and sex trafficking.North Seattle Councilmember Debora Juarez is working with Councilmember Bob Kettle, the Public Safety Committee chair, on legislation that would allow Seattle’s transportation department and police department to close public streets in response to public safety concerns. That legislation is expected to be filed with the committee later this month.