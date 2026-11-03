Election results for key races in Seattle and King County

KNKX is covering a selection of races across Western Washington this election. These results will be updated after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

This year’s lone Seattle City Council election is a race to represent District 5, which spans the city’s northernmost neighborhoods. Nilu Jenks and Julie Kang are competing to serve out the last year of former Councilmember Cathy Moore’s term. Moore resigned in 2025, citing health and personal reasons. Debora Juarez was appointed to fill her seat until this year’s general election.

Seattle Transit Measure: Seattle voters will decide this November whether or not to increase the city’s transit sales tax to pay for expanded bus service. Proposition 1 would replace the expiring transit measure passed by Seattle voters in 2020. It would double the expiring sales tax from .15% to .3%, raising about $138 million annually.

King County Assessor: Rob Foxcurran came out of the August primary race for King County assessor with 47% of the votes. In a distant second was Dominique Scarimbolo , with 19%. The assessor determines property values to ensure fair tax distribution, though this position does not set taxes.

King County Council District 2: This seat was vacated by Girmay Zahilay when he was elected as the county executive. Candidates Rebecca Saldaña and Toshiko Grace Hasegawa advanced to the general election .

King County Council District 8: King County Council District 8 incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is running for reelection against her West Seattle neighbor, first-time candidate Nick Duda . The district includes neighborhoods from central Seattle southwest to Vashon Island.

Four of the nine King County Council districts have terms expiring, but these are the only two contested races.

See all election results on the King County website.

