LowDown Brass Band

Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

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The Chicago-based Lowdown Brass Band proves you don’t have to be tied to New Orleans to produce a powerful brass band album. With its latest disc, the eclectic Lowdown Breaks, the group works to pay homage to the institution of hip-hop, setting its gaze specifically on the breakbeat, while keeping an eye trained on the jazz genre. Just as proto-DJs did before them, Lowdown creates a unified style from diverse musical influences, sounding at various points like a New Orleans trad band (“2nd Line Hop”), a funkified Tower of Power-style outfit (“Live It Up”) and a Chicago-esque horn-rock group (“Ponder This”). But what unifies the album is its horn lines. This ensemble is a little more sub-dued than its N’awlins counterparts, with pre-cision taking priority over all-out power. But the album doesn’t suffer for its laid-back vibe. Quite the contrary: The clean sound grants MCs and guest vocalists space to shine. Featured MC Billa Camp flexes some seri-ous lyrical muscle, with a silky delivery that filters poetic themes through colloquial language. Part of that is a product of his influenc-es. Though based in Chicago, his work clear-ly has been informed by legends of East Coasthip-hop, especially Nas and Q-Tip. Meanwhile, reggae artist Fada Dougou adds a stormy feroc-ity to his feature, “Don’t Wait, Right Now,” and The Dread contributes a gritty, hard-bitten refrain to “Ghost Town,” a song that sports themelody of The Specials’ classic.

—Brian Zimmerman

The LowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago Music culture. This talented all horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip hop, jazz, reggae, and soul.

LowDown maintains a constant performing and touring schedule throughout the globe. Recent performances include a opening run with Galactic, Bon Jovi, The Montreal Jazz Festival, World Music Fest, Vancouver Jazz Fest, Lagunitas Beer Circus, Chicago Jazz Fest, Frendly Gathering, Alaska's Salmon Fest, Chicago's Do-Division Fest, Wicker Park Fest, Wakarusa, and Cotai Jazz Fest.

LowDown is currently touring their last two albums "The Reel Sessions" & "LowDown Nights", created during the pandemic. These albums dive deeper into their unique sound and show how the collective continues to push the genre further into the future and beyond.

Entry deadline is June 8, 2026.