Join KNKX at Local Radio Night with Salmon Bay FC

Salmon Bay FC takes on FC Olympia in Seattle on Friday, June 12 for Local Radio Night at Interbay Stadium. Kick off is at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Local Radio Night

Local Radio Night amplifies and celebrates the role of KNKX and other local public radio stations who steward culture, music, news, and community connection. Midday Jazz Host Paige Hansen will be participating in the half-time activities! Stop by the KNKX booth and say hello.

KNKX is proud and excited to participate in this evening of community connection and celebration. KUOW and KEXP will also be in attendance and showing their support.

Salmon Bay FC

Salmon Bay FC plays in the USL W League, the nation’s premier pre-professional women’s soccer league, enhancing the women’s soccer pipeline between college and professional soccer.

salmonbayfc.com

For more details and info on the match day experience including food, beer garden, transportation, and more visit salmonbayfc.com.