KNKX honors Pride Month 2026

KNKX honors and celebrates the important achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to history, culture and society in the United States.

This heritage month was chosen to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. The first Pride March in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Celebrate Pride Month with us by exploring regional events, programming and music.

Regional events and exhibitions

WednesGAYS at The Grand

June-July

Grand Cinema, Tacoma

🎟️ $11-13

All June and July long, soak up some of the best in queer cinema: arthouse classics, essential docs, cult favorites, and even brand-new releases, programmed with love by the Grand Cinema staff. Whether you're looking for yearning, gender bending, camp, advocacy, or hijinks, there’s something everyone. Presented by The Grand Cinema.

Great Women of Folk and Country- Pride Edition!

Thursday, June 4

Royal Room, Seattle

🎟️ $23

The Great Women of Folk and Country Pride Tribute Series highlights the works of some of the most prolific and talented musicians the genre has to offer. Each performance will bring together Seattle’s finest singers to reimagine the works of the featured artists. Curated by Sue Quigley and Carrie Clark. This show features the music of Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, KD Lang, Tracy Chapman, Brandy Clark, and more! Presented by Royal Room.

Seattle Pride in the Park

Saturday, June 6

Volunteer Park, Seattle

🎟️ Free

Enjoy incredible local LGBTQIA2S+ performers — live music, DJs, drag, & more. There will be more than 80 booths featuring queer & BIPOC artists, businesses and nonprofits, and Seattle’s best food trucks. Dance away with a high-energy dance floor — nonstop beats and a beverage garden for people over 21 years of age. Presented by Seattle Pride.

White Center Pride Street Festival

Saturday, June 6

White Center, King County

🎟️ Free

The theme of this festival is: “All Out,” inspired by the people who make up our community here in White Center. There will be a kids area, food, vendors, entertainment, beverage gardens, and more. Presented by White Center Pride.

Heated Rivalry Comedy Show

Monday, June 8

Emerald City Comedy Club, Seattle

🎟️ $33-44, 21+

Born out of a cult-favorite live show in LA and now touring nationally, the spectacle blends stand-up, clowning, audience interaction, surprise guests, and plenty of quotable bits. Hosted by comedians Erin Cholakian and Madison Teresa, the event leans heavily into communal chaos, with the seeming goal of turning friends into degenerates and strangers into co-conspirators by the end of the night. Presented by Emerald City Comedy Club.

Run & Walk With Pride

Saturday, June 20

Seward Park, Seattle

🎟️ $20-40

Run & Walk With Pride (RWWP) has provided an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ athletes and their allies to compete, while also serving as a fundraiser for local LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organizations. Over the past four decades, RWWP has raised more than $200,000 to different organizations in Washington. Presented by Run & Walk With Pride.

Queer Pride Festival 2026

June 26-28

Capitol Hill, Seattle

🎟️ Single-day and three-day passes vary

One of the biggest Pride bashes in town, QPF always brings a fierce mix of big-name drag performers, local talent, and musicians to Capitol Hill. This year, the multitalented Keke Palmer, party anthem rapper JT, Junglepussy (who you might have seen in last year’s One Battle After Another), and trans house DJ Honey Dijon top the bill. Presented by Queer Pride Festival.

Seattle Pride Parade

Sunday, June 28

Downtown Seattle

🎟️ Free

The Seattle Pride Parade is community-led, deeply rooted in activism, and unapologetically focused on LGBTQIA2S+ visibility. Every year, more than 300,000 people gather in the streets, marching for joy, justice, and belonging. The parade begins in Westlake Park and ends at Seattle Center. Presented by Seattle Pride.

Tacoma Pride Festival 2026

Saturday, June 11

Wright Park, Tacoma

🎟️ Free

Tacoma Pride Festival honors the LGBTQIA2S+ community by celebrating pride in who we are as valuable, creative members of a diverse population in the South Puget Sound region. Presented by Rainbow Center.

Scenes from the LGBTQIA+ community

At the KNKX Studios

Day Soul Exquisite visited the KNKX Seattle Studios for a session that can easily be described as, well, exquisite. The band calls their sound "genre anarchy," the queer, BIPOC sextet utilize a mix of many genres, including electronic, hints of afro-beat and jazz

Missoula-based trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegel brings her new album to life with an all-star Seattle band in a KNKX studio session performance.

Seattle soul singer Grace Love brought her soul band to the KNKX Studio X for an exclusive performance for our listeners in early 2024.