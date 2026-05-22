KNKX 10th Anniversary event in Bellingham at SPARK Museum

It’s been 10 years since KNKX became an independent station, thanks to the incredible support and encouragement from listeners, which helped us get over the finish line.

One of the ways we’re celebrating is by presenting special events in communities across the region. You’re invited to join us for KNKX’s 10th Anniversary event at SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention in Bellingham on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Tickets

Grab your tickets below:

Happy Hour and Museum Access

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a happy hour in the Museum’s theater including complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks. During that time, we also encourage you to take some time to view the Museum's world-class collection of artifacts representing the historic development of electricity, radio, and early technology. Don’t forget to try out the interactive exhibits!

Program

Our special program begins at 7:30 p.m. First up: KNKX Environment Reporter Bellamy Pailthorp moderates a conversation about the successful conservation of marine mammals in the area with Cindy Elliser, associate director of the Salish Sea Institute and Ellie Kinley, a member of the Lummi Nation , president of Sacred Sea , and a commercial fisherwoman.

This will be followed by KNKX music host Justus Sanchez's Tree of Jazz presentation exploring the throughline of jazz songs with an ecological theme. We'll cap the evening with a performance by Vancouver, B.C. saxophonist Cory Weeds and his trio.

Event attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations/Conversations about Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Being in Nature. Published by Braided River, the book promotes dialog with Indigenous Peoples to increase understandings, build relationships and momentum, and inspire action to support, protect, and restore our region’s imperiled lands, waters, life, and lifeways, as told to Kurt Russo, co-executive director of Se’Se’Le with an introduction by Jay Julius, former chairman of the Lummi Nation and the founder and president of Se’Se’Le.

Se’Si’Le (saw-see’-law) is the Lummi Indian word for “our grandmother.” The nonprofit's mission is "to utilize Indigenous ancestral knowledge for the benefit of our Mother Earth, Indigenous lifeways, and for future generations. We provide protective management strategies and plans for Indigenous sacred sites, areas, resources, and landscapes, and invoke, preserve, and promote understanding of Indigenous ways of knowing the nature of Nature."

KNKX thanks Mountaineers Books for their generous donation.