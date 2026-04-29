KNKX honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

KNKX honors the invaluable contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawai'ian and Pacific Islanders to history, culture, and society in United States history.

This heritage month was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants. In 1992, congress designated May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.

Regional events and exhibitions

Seattle Japanese Garden

Ongoing

Seattle Japanese Garden, Seattle

🎟️ $6-10

Seattle Japanese Garden is a 3.5 acre urban sanctuary. Winding gravel paths and stone benches invite you to view the garden slowly and mindfully, in all of its detail - rock, water, lanterns, bridges, buildings, plants and animals. Attend youth photography exhibitions, a tea ceremony, and Koi Day during the month of May. Presented by Seattle Japanese Garden.

Seattle Center Festál: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Saturday, May 2

The Armory, Seattle

🎟️ Free

The family friendly celebration brings together local community groups presenting cultural and modern performances along with community resource tables, children’s activities, educational displays, food trucks and booths, and local vendors. Presented by Seattle Center Festál.

Taste of Asia Pacific Featuring Korea

Saturday, May 2

Asian Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma

🎟️ $20-25

Explore the traditions, flavors, and stories of countries across the Asia-Pacific region. This month's feature is Korea. Korean cuisine highlights fermented foods, smoky grilled meats, and a lively mix of spicy, tangy, and umami-rich flavors that create bold, comforting meals. Presented by Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

Layered Being: A Celebration of AAPINH Heritage

May 7 - June 24

Gallery B612, Pioneer Square

🎟️ Free

Blending mediums, influences and cultures, this show offers the unique perspective of seventeen artists on the intersection of art, identity and heritage, and the experience of living between and within multiple cultures. Opening reception May 9. Presented by Gallery B612.

9th Annual South Sound Day of Remembrance: A Gathering of Japanese American Stories

Thursday, May 21

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

🎟️ Free

The Washington State History Museum will be hosting a remembrance marking the 84th anniversary of the forced removal of Japanese Americans from South Puget Sound in May 1942. Now in its 9th year, the event, curated by Tamiko Nimura, features a book fair and readings from authors sharing Japanese American stories. Presented by Washington State Historical Society.

Virtual Author Talk with George Takei

Sunday, May 31

The Parkway Tavern, Tacoma

Online

🎟️ Free but registration required

Join LA County Librarian and Director, Dr. Skye Patrick, and Long Beach Public Library Director, Cathy de Leon, in conversation with actor, author, and activist George Takei in celebration of One Book, One Coast! In collaboration with Tacoma Public Library.

14th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

May 29-31 / Virtual June 1-7

Several venues in Seattle and online

🎟️ Varies

SAAFF 2026 brings together features, shorts programs, and live conversations with filmmakers over three days in Seattle. Every screening includes a Q&A session after the film, so you are not just watching, you are part of the conversation. Presented by SAAFF.

Celebrating AAPI musicians in jazz

At the KNKX Studios

Joey Alexander and Theo Croker join forces in the KNKX studios

Joey Alexander's latest tour brought his trio plus trumpeter Theo Croker to Seattle and the KNKX studios.

Takuya Kuroda offers music for the daily grind on new album

Trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, a leading light on the New York modern jazz scene, performs and made his debut in the KNKX studios.