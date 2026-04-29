KNKX honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
KNKX honors the invaluable contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawai'ian and Pacific Islanders to history, culture, and society in United States history.
This heritage month was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants. In 1992, congress designated May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.
Regional events and exhibitions
Seattle Japanese Garden
Ongoing
Seattle Japanese Garden, Seattle
🎟️ $6-10
Seattle Japanese Garden is a 3.5 acre urban sanctuary. Winding gravel paths and stone benches invite you to view the garden slowly and mindfully, in all of its detail - rock, water, lanterns, bridges, buildings, plants and animals. Attend youth photography exhibitions, a tea ceremony, and Koi Day during the month of May. Presented by Seattle Japanese Garden.
Seattle Center Festál: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration
Saturday, May 2
The Armory, Seattle
🎟️ Free
The family friendly celebration brings together local community groups presenting cultural and modern performances along with community resource tables, children’s activities, educational displays, food trucks and booths, and local vendors. Presented by Seattle Center Festál.
Taste of Asia Pacific Featuring Korea
Saturday, May 2
Asian Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
🎟️ $20-25
Explore the traditions, flavors, and stories of countries across the Asia-Pacific region. This month's feature is Korea. Korean cuisine highlights fermented foods, smoky grilled meats, and a lively mix of spicy, tangy, and umami-rich flavors that create bold, comforting meals. Presented by Asia Pacific Cultural Center.
Layered Being: A Celebration of AAPINH Heritage
May 7 - June 24
Gallery B612, Pioneer Square
🎟️ Free
Blending mediums, influences and cultures, this show offers the unique perspective of seventeen artists on the intersection of art, identity and heritage, and the experience of living between and within multiple cultures. Opening reception May 9. Presented by Gallery B612.
9th Annual South Sound Day of Remembrance: A Gathering of Japanese American Stories
Thursday, May 21
Washington State History Museum, Tacoma
🎟️ Free
The Washington State History Museum will be hosting a remembrance marking the 84th anniversary of the forced removal of Japanese Americans from South Puget Sound in May 1942. Now in its 9th year, the event, curated by Tamiko Nimura, features a book fair and readings from authors sharing Japanese American stories. Presented by Washington State Historical Society.
Virtual Author Talk with George Takei
Sunday, May 31
The Parkway Tavern, Tacoma
Online
🎟️ Free but registration required
Join LA County Librarian and Director, Dr. Skye Patrick, and Long Beach Public Library Director, Cathy de Leon, in conversation with actor, author, and activist George Takei in celebration of One Book, One Coast! In collaboration with Tacoma Public Library.
14th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival
May 29-31 / Virtual June 1-7
Several venues in Seattle and online
🎟️ Varies
SAAFF 2026 brings together features, shorts programs, and live conversations with filmmakers over three days in Seattle. Every screening includes a Q&A session after the film, so you are not just watching, you are part of the conversation. Presented by SAAFF.
Celebrating AAPI musicians in jazz
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In her mid 20s, saxophonist Grace Kelly landed the opportunity of a lifetime: To play in the live studio band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
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If it weren't for a chance concert invitation in the early '90s, in-demand jazz pianist Helen Sung wouldn't be where she is today.
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Diaspora is rooted in Josh Hou’s interest in American jazz, Chinese and Malaysian folk and pop music, and the impetus to understand what it means to be from three distinct cultures all at once.
At the KNKX Studios
Joey Alexander and Theo Croker join forces in the KNKX studios
Joey Alexander's latest tour brought his trio plus trumpeter Theo Croker to Seattle and the KNKX studios.
Takuya Kuroda offers music for the daily grind on new album
Trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, a leading light on the New York modern jazz scene, performs and made his debut in the KNKX studios.