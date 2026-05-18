The Buena Vista Orchestra

Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m.

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA (sometimes referred to as The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Orquesta Buena Vista, etc) is the world’s foremost Cuban music repertory ensemble – featuring a lineup of musicians from groups like The Buena Vista Social Club, AfroCuban All Stars, the bands of Celia Cruz, Omara Portuondo, Chucho Valdés, Willie Colon & more!

Virtuoso Cuban violinist Rolando Morejón Reyes (who joined the 2024 tour across several dates) leads an exciting set of musicians pulled from the original Buena Vista Social Club performances, Celia Cruz, AfroCuban All Stars, and more. His credits include leading the Orquesta de Enrique Jorrín, the bands of Omara Portuondo, Willie Colón, Cachao Lopez, Oscar D’León and many more. Maestro Rolando is joined by the likes of trumpeter Antonio Perigo (Omara Portuondo, Oscar D’ León, Celia Cruz, AfroCuban All Stars), percussionist Miguel Valdés (Celia Cruz, Cachao López, Chucho Valdés, AfroCuban All Stars, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr & Buena Vista All Stars, McCoy Tyner), pianist Helder Rojas (La Charanga Habanera and noted for his playing at the famous Buena Vista Social Club Havana concerts), international trombone sensation Yosmel Garcerarn (Trombonañga, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr & Buena Vista All Stars, Buena Vista Social Club, Paulito FG), Latin Grammy nominee & world famous percussionist Pepe Epsinosa (AfroCuban All Stars, Arturo Sandoval, Cubanismo!) & more!

To date, The Buena Vista Social Club, The Buena Vista Orchestra and related projects have toured the world and garnered global acclaim, ticket and record sales in the millions and been the subject of various documentaries, theatrical productions and more – making it the biggest-selling and best known Cuban music project in history. SSK Music Presents is proud to carry on this tradition and give a new generation of musicians and music industry professionals equity and opportunity through this profound musical heritage.

Entry deadline is May 25, 2026.