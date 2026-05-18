Joey Alexander Trio with Special Guest vocalist Laura Anglade

Tuesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

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Joey Alexander

"Born in Bali, Indonesia, Joey Alexander burst onto the global jazz scene with his debut album My Favorite Things in 2015, released by Motema Music. Since then, he has released seven albums across Motema, Verve, and Mack Avenue Records, earning widespread acclaim and three Grammy Award nominations:

~ Best Instrumental Album– My Favorite Things

~ Best Improvised Jazz Solo – Giant Steps and Countdown

His albums My Favorite Things and Countdown both reached #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts, while Eclipse climbed to #3.

Laura Anglade

New York City–based jazz singer Laura Anglade was born in the south of France and raised in Connecticut. She spent several years living in Canada, where she pursued her studies in translation, before relocating to New York City to pursue a full-time career in music.

Trained in classical voice from an early age, Laura built a strong technical foundation. It was when her mentors introduced her to the Great American Songbook that she truly began to find her voice. She discovered the power of interpretation and emotional expression through historical icons of this music, including Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, Carmen McRae, Blossom Dearie, Anita O’Day, Irene Kral, and Barbra Streisand. The music of French composers Michel Legrand and Charles Trenet, and artists such as Barbara and Jeanne Moreau resonated with her own French roots, and inspired Laura’s love and performance of French repertoire.

Entry deadline is May 25, 2026.