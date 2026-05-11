Andrea Bocelli Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour

Tuesday, September 8 at 8 p.m.

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Recognized the world over as an icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, to date Andrea Bocelli has sold over 90 million records. He perfected his singing under the guidance of his mentor, Franco Corelli, and became widely famous after winning the Sanremo Music Festival in 1994. At the same time, he started his dazzling classical career, performing masterpieces from the opera repertoire on stage – conducted by Lorin Maazel, Seiji Ozawa, and Zubin Mehta.

The record-breaking artist, whose concerts are attended by huge crowds, has broken every record: his countless accolades include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he was honored with in 2010. Throughout his career, Andrea Bocelli has received 6 Grammy Award nominations and 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations. He has performed for four Presidents of the United States of America, three Popes, the British Royal Family, many Prime Ministers and also at the ceremonies of the Olympic Games, the Universal Expo in Shanghai in 2010, at the Universal Expo in Milan in 2015 (together with the Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala) and at the inauguration of Expo Dubai on September 30, 2021, where he achieved yet another personal success that was broadcast worldwide.

Entry deadline is May 18, 2026.