Join KNKX to kick off our 10th Anniversary celebrations in Bremerton

KNKX is marking a very special milestone in 2026 — it's been 10 years since we became an independent station, and we want you to celebrate with us! In the coming months, we'll be visiting several communities in Western Washington.

Our 10th Anniversary regional celebration begins on the Kitsap Peninsula. KNKX is proud to sponsor the main stage at Bremerton by the Book: Vol. 1, the first-ever author-focused festival held in the heart of Quincy Square, presented by Ballast Book Company. The free event is Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jazz saxophonist Mark Lewis kicks off the event at 11 a.m. There will be at least 23 authors in attendance. From 5-5:30 p.m., KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick will do a Q&A with keynote author Olivia Waite, romance columnist for The New York Times Book Review.

The KNKX booth will be located near the stage - stop by and say hi! You're invited to join us after the event for a KNKX meetup at the Tipsy Blackbird Wine Bar from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bremerton by the Book was created specifically to celebrate independent authors (those who self-publish or otherwise non-traditionally publish books) and independent presses. "Volume One" refers to 2026 being the first year of this event. Quincy Square is located just two blocks from the Seattle-Bremerton and Bremerton-Port Orchard ferry terminals, on Fourth Street between Washington Ave. and Pacific Ave.

Hope to see you there!

