Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+

"There is almost no way to replicate exactly what is on the record with just the trio, nor will that be the explicit goal on this next round,” Metheny says. “But the material on the record can be played a lot of different ways, which is always a good sign. I am already thinking ahead to the next stage of the Side-Eye thing, and the broader palette of this record plus my thoughts about what’s next gave me the idea of bringing in an incredible young bassist from California, Jermaine Paul, and the percussionist and vocalist Leonard Patton, who is a musician I have wanted to include in my thing for years. But the core of the band will remain Chris Fishman, Joe Dyson, and me — continuing what we have been working on together on the bandstand and in the studio during this really interesting musical time we have shared together."

Pat Metheny, born August 12, 1954, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, has stood at the forefront of modern music for more than five decades. Beginning on trumpet at age eight and switching to guitar at twelve, Metheny was performing with Kansas City’s top jazz musicians by fifteen—an early start that helped shape his unmistakable sound.

After joining vibraphonist Gary Burton’s group in 1974, Metheny’s horn-like phrasing, lyrical touch,and rhythmic fluidity quickly distinguished him. His debut album, Bright Size Life (1975), redefined the possibilities of jazz guitar, introducing a new sonic openness and melodic clarity that inspired generations of players.

With more than 20 million albums sold and 20 Grammy Awards in ten different categories—a record unmatched by any other artist—Metheny’s influence extends across genres and generations. His collaborations span from Steve Reich and Ornette Coleman to Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Milton Nascimento, and David Bowie. His compositions encompass everything from solo guitar works andorchestral pieces to the groundbreaking Orchestrion project.

