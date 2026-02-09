Brandon Woody's Upendo

Wendesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Brandon Woody is a Baltimore-born, Bach-endorsed trumpeter, composer, and bandleader whose music flows from the rich lineage of Black music, including jazz, gospel, improvisation, and beyond, to explore themes of love, resilience, and community. Hailed by The New York Times and Los Angeles Times as a rising force in contemporary jazz, Woody signed with the legendary Blue Note Records in November 2024 and released his debut album, For The Love Of It All, in May 2025. Featuring his longtime band Upendo — Troy Long (keys), Quincy Phillips (drums), and Michael Saunders (bass) — the album showcases Woody’s ability to craft music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Rooted in Baltimore, Woody has built his career from his hometown, drawing on its vibrant creative culture and community spirit. His work has received praise across major publications, with DownBeat highlighting his “rich and expressive” tone and the Financial Times noting the album’s emotional range “from gentle lyricism to swaggering virtuosity.” The Washington Post described Woody’s music as “staggeringly self-assured” and “radiating warmth, purpose, and a sense of place,” reflecting both the clarity of his artistic vision and his deep connection to his community.

As a performer, Woody has played venues and festivals including ATL Jazz Fest, The Shed, the August Wilson Center, the University of Maryland, Michigan State University, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, Roots Picnic, and the Walters Art Museum, among others. He has collaborated with artists such as Terri Lyne Carrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Danilo Pérez, Casey Benjamin, Marcus Gilmore, the Robert Glasper Black Radio Orchestra, Paul Russell, Derrick Hodge, Marc Cary, and Solange Knowles. Woody has also worked with international brands including Calvin Klein, Saucony, Reebok, Eames, Vogue Italia, Plain Jane, and Highsnobiety. His television appearances include Godfather of Harlem (MGM+), Lady in the Lake (Apple TV), and The Bride (Warner Bros.).

Entry deadline is February 16, 2026.