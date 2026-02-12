Funk-jazz McTuff exhibits groove communication in the KNKX studios

The organ trio McTuff has, over the past two decades, provided glorious grooves and a soulful community all around the Northwest. On a chilly January afternoon, KNKX was thrilled to welcome the heat of Joe Doria on the Hammond organ, Andy Coe playing guitar and D'Vonne Lewis behind the drums.

In the KNKX studios, McTuff displayed the diverse sound and deep communication that has long made this a critical group in the Western Washington music scene. To many, McTuff is the Seattle sound of the 21st century.

The trio found its origins at the Art Bar in downtown Seattle in the late '90s, where Doria participated in loose jam sessions with guitarist Dan Heck and drummer John Wicks. Then Doria was offered the chance to perform on Tuesdays at the Seamonster Lounge in Wallingford, and he brought in Coe and Lewis to solidify the McTuff lineup.

The reaction from fans and musicians was very positive, Doria explained, that at this “tiny little bar, people would pack in, drummers would ask to sit in, lines of horn players,” would wait to sit in with McTuff.

Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame saxophonist Skerik became a semi-regular member of the band in their early days, and he still joins the trio when he can.

McTuff is happy to keep their lineup flexible, centered around the watchful eyes and ears of Doria. In fact, this “O.G.” McTuff band is just one version of the group. Doria explained that a second McTuff version swaps in drummer Tarik Abouzied for Lewis, and yet another version matches Doria with drummer Ehssan Karimi and one of two guitar players, Dan Schwindt or Cole Schuster.

“That’s very different," Doria said. "We do ‘90s cuts, Nintendo things. It’s kinda fun."

The original lineup, though, has been collaborating for around 20 years, and it shows.

“These guys are so good,” Doria said. “You’re having fun, swingin’ and bluesin’, but then you can go to left field, rock out, and he’s right there and he’s right there. They rarely miss a beat."

Discussing the trio’s ability to nearly read each other’s minds while playing, Doria bragged on his bandmates.

"Even by a look, he’ll know — ‘comp’ or ‘burn’ or ‘take it somewhere,” Doria said.

In an example of the typical McTuff banter, Coe laughed, holding up one finger, “This for ‘get me another drink.’”

Coe added that with the unlimited improvisational possibilities of McTuff, it’s important to “keep your ears open, because anything can happen. We never know what’s going to happen."

“I might not show up!” Doria said jokingly.

The three original McTuff members are very busy musicians who play in many other groups, so making records with this band hasn’t been a priority. Doria did offer hope for new recordings this year, perhaps live recordings from the Seamonster Lounge.

During his regular gig there, Doria keeps the grooves cooking Tuesdays from 10 p.m. to the early hours of the morning. If you need to be up early Wednesdays, KNKX now has three studio session performances from McTuff on demand. This one might be their best yet.

Musicians:



Joe Doria - Hammond organ

Andy Coe - guitar

D'Vonne Lewis - drums

Songs:

