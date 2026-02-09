Ruthie Foster Quartet

Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

As the milestone tenth studio album from 5x Grammy-nominated folk-blues luminary Ruthie Foster, Mileage finds the singer-songwriter reflecting on a life full of professional triumphs, personal loss, and a musical journey that took a self-described “little Black girl with a guitar” from singing at churches in rural Texas to chalking up multiple Grammy nominations and collaborating with fellow greats such as Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

Working alongside acclaimed producer Tyler Bryant (of Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown fame), Foster unveils a collection of songs that was born from heartfelt conversations about her story. When the two native Texans first sat down to work on a song together, they were still warming up to each other as songwriters and feeling out the possibility of a full project. As the ideas, lyrics, and melodies began to flow, the album that emerged is one that reverberates with a beautiful creative synergy.

“One of the things I loved most about working with Ruthie was hearing her story,” said Bryant. “Every writing session started with a conversation and my wife Rebecca and I were both continuously inspired by Ruthie’s way of speaking her unique truth in song. I learned quickly to just have the microphones on, ‘cause when Ruthie starts singing, it’s gonna be a moment worth capturing.”

Even when she wasn’t singing, it was often the way Ruthie would speak her truth in conversation that became the inspiration for a song. The trio were kicking around the idea of a traveling song and the topic of Ruthie’s age came up. “I told them, ‘Honey, I got mileage!’ and Tyler’s ears perked up,” Ruthie laughs. “He said, ‘That’s a song!’” And thus the wide-open road, wide-open heart title track was born.

Entry deadline is February 16, 2026.