KNKX honors Black History Month 2026

KNKX honors and celebrates the achievements, invaluable contributions, and rich culture of African Americans in United States history.

This heritage month is celebrated each year in February to recognize and honor the Black community. In 1976, U.S. President Gerald Ford officially recognized the month of February as Black History Month. It has been observed and designated by every U.S. president since.

Celebrate Black History Month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.

Regional Events and Exhibitions

Living Voices: Fly for Freedom

Thursday, February 5

Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), South Lake Union

🎟️ Free

Fly for Freedom is a new historical multimedia program featuring the little-known stories and contributions of working women in the World War II aeronautics industry, amplifying the experiences of Black women through the Rosie the Riveters who built planes in Boeing’s factories, the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Double Victory campaign. Presented by MOHAI.

Black History Luncheon, Celebrating the Hilltop Community

Saturday, February 7

People's Community Center, Tacoma

🎟️ Free with RSVP

The event includes lunch, fellowship and a program of speeches and performances to celebrate local organizations who have provided time, programming and resources to the surrounding community.

Black Night Market

Saturday, February 7

Tacoma Armory, Tacoma

🎟️ Free

The 4th annual Black Night Market in Tacoma will feature over live performances, over 30 BIPOC-owned businesses from handcrafted art and fashion to skincare, and delicious food. Family-friendly. Presented by Black Night Market.

Then and Now: 1776 and 2026 (We the People Lecture Series)

Thursday, February 19

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

🎟️ Free

This event will highlight and celebrate the lasting impact and historical importance of the Declaration of Independence with a special public program. A special tribute will honor Crispus Attucks, the American whaler, sailor, and stevedore of African and Native American descent, recognized as the first casualty of the American Revolution. Presented by Buffalo Solders Museum and Luther Adams.

The Black Artists Exhibition

February 11 - March 13

Tacoma Community College, Tacoma

🎟️ Free

Curated by a panel of art jurists, the exhibition features work by more than 20 South Sound artists. With media including painting, drawing, photography and glass art, some of the exhibition’s works provide windows into personal history and collective culture. Presented by Tacoma Community College.

Black History Month Soirée

Saturday, February 21

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art Bainbridge Island

🎟️ $10

The BIMA's annual Black History Month Soirée features live music, performances, art-making, and a marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses, all centered around connection and shared experience. Presented by BIMA.

Ralina Joseph with Mónica Guzmán

Monday, February 23

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill

🎟️ Free with RSVP

Join Professor of African American Studies at UCLA Ralina L. Joseph for her new book Racial Exhaustion: How to Move Through Racism in the Wake of DEI. She will be joined in conversation by Mónica Guzmán, author of I Never Thought of It That Way. Presented by Elliott Bay Book Company.

Dorothy Roberts

Thursday, February 26

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill

🎟️ Free with RSVP

Dorothy Roberts, author of Killing the Black Body and Professor of Law and Sociology at University of Pennsylvania, discusses her debut memoir, The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family. Blurring the boundaries between the political and the personal, between memoir and history, The Mixed Marriage Project is a deeply moving meditation on family, race, identity, and love. Presented by Elliott Bay Book Company.

Scenes from the Northwest's Black Community

Celebrating Black Musicians

At the KNKX Studios

Senegalese bassist and singer Alune Wade celebrates his album New African Orleans with his septet, in song and conversation at the KNKX studios.

After a decade hiatus from recording, he released two albums in 2024: Bilal: Live at Glasshaus, where he was joined by some of his long-time collaborators, pianist Robert Glasper and rapper Common; and Adjust Brightness, which features fresh and thought-provoking new material. In 2025, he visited the KNKX studios for a dynamic and intense performance.

Calling their sound "genre anarchy," the queer, BIPOC sextet utilize a mix of many genres, including electronic, hints of afro-beat and jazz. Their 2024 debut, Sanguin & Cardamom, is a cosmic journey of sounds and emotions with crisp production and instrumentation, laced with vivid lyrics that center on being a queer person of color. They stopped by KNKX in the summer of 2025.