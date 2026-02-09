Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones

KNKX Public Radio
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:00 AM PST
stgpresents.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Patty Griffin is among the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, a quintessentially American artist whose wide-ranging canon incisively explores the intimate moments and universal emotions that bind us together.

Over two decades, the 2x GRAMMY® Award winner – and 7x nominee – and Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement award winner, has crafted a remarkable body of work in progress that prompted the New York Times to hail her for “[writing] cameo-carved songs that create complete emotional portraits of specific people…[her] songs have independent lives that continue in your head when the music ends.”

On April 2023, Rickie Lee released her new album Pieces of Treasure (BMG Modern Recordings), a reunion with her lifelong friend, legendary producer Russ Titelman, co-producer of Jones’ star-making debut and Pirates. Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.

Entry deadline is February 16, 2026.

Ticket Giveaways
Related Content