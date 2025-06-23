Tito Puente & His Latin Jazz Orchestra

Tito Puente Jr & His Latin Jazz Orchestra

Tuesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Son of the legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente, Tito Puente, Jr. has big shoes to fill. And boy does he!

Always honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente, Jr. has also made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today. Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him – imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy, and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father.

He has found captive audiences who echo his passion. Crowds lured to a venue by the father are returning to see the son — and to once again participate in the high voltage celebration that takes place on stage.

Tito Jr. reveres the magnificent, lasting impact his father had on our musical lives. “People who don’t know anything about Latin music know my father and people always, always smile when they say my father’s name,” he confides. “That is a very special gift I have been given.”

Tito Puente, Jr. and his Ensemble brings exhilarating Latin rhythms that will get your feet moving.

“A dazzling show filled with charisma, flair and all the right dance moves. His skill at playing, singing, and dancing was undeniable…Tito Puente Jr. shined with a talent that was all his own.” –The Examiner

Entry deadline June 30, 2025.