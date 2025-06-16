For The Love of Quincy

Saturday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Roxy Theater, Bremerton

FOR THE LOVE OF QUINCY!

This spectacular musical tribute celebrates the legendary career of Quincy Jones, under the artistic direction of Bobby Medina. Featuring a powerhouse 17-member big band comprised of the Pacific Northwest’s finest musicians and renowned guest artists, this dynamic show takes audiences on a captivating journey through Quincy’s most iconic musical moments—from his early days as a jazz arranger to his groundbreaking work with Michael Jackson. Enhanced by compelling visuals and storytelling, For the Love of Quincy! is an unforgettable experience that honors one of music’s greatest visionaries with energy, heart, and soul.

Entry deadline June 23, 2025.