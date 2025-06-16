Jazz Port Townsend

July 21 - 27

Port Townsend

Set within the beautiful natural surroundings of Fort Worden State Park, JAZZ PORT TOWNSEND is a 7-day immersive experience of learning, performing, and absorbing jazz. We welcome instrumentalists and singers 14 years old and above. With a faculty of diverse, world-class teaching artists fully engaged in inspiring your growth as a musician, you will learn and listen alongside approximately 160 other participants. About half of our participants are under the age of 20 and come from all over the US with varied backgrounds but a shared love of jazz.

“It’s my favorite part of the year, year after year…The music is always world class, the instruction is great, the setting is great, the people are great. It’s a very unique experience that I don’t find anywhere else.” — 2024 Jazz PT participant

Entry deadline June 23, 2025.