Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour

KNKX Public Radio
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Jody Levin
/
trainmuseum.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Time to Party with Thomas the Tank Engine! Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour is rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum this July with loads of celebration-themed games and activities! Enjoy a real train ride with Thomas, live entertainment, photo ops, the exclusive gift shop, and lawn games. Then, head over to the Celebration Station for party-themed games and activities! Spend the day creating memories and celebrating 80 years of Thomas & Friends!

There’s so much to do at Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour, including:

  • Hop aboard a train ride with Thomas
  • Party at the Celebration Station
  • Play with Thomas & Friends™ toys in the Play Pod and apply your temporary tattoo
  • Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself
  • An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway
  • Live entertainment including Eric Ode
  • Outdoor activities including a bouncy racetrack
  • A meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway,
  • Railway museum admission with access to the Train Shed exhibits,
  • Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends™ products available only at Day Out With Thomas
  • Snacks and drinks available on-site for purchase
  • Visit the historic downtown district of Snoqualmie for shopping and dining opportunities
  • Create lifetime family memories

Day Out With Thomas is heading to the Northwest Railway Museum on July 11 – 13, 18 – 20 & 25 – 27, 2025. Bring the whole family & imagine how far you will go!

Entry deadline June 30, 2025.

Ticket Giveaways
