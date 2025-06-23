Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour
- Through July 2025
- Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie
Time to Party with Thomas the Tank Engine! Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour is rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum this July with loads of celebration-themed games and activities! Enjoy a real train ride with Thomas, live entertainment, photo ops, the exclusive gift shop, and lawn games. Then, head over to the Celebration Station for party-themed games and activities! Spend the day creating memories and celebrating 80 years of Thomas & Friends!
There’s so much to do at Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour, including:
- Hop aboard a train ride with Thomas
- Party at the Celebration Station
- Play with Thomas & Friends™ toys in the Play Pod and apply your temporary tattoo
- Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself
- An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway
- Live entertainment including Eric Ode
- Outdoor activities including a bouncy racetrack
- A meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway,
- Railway museum admission with access to the Train Shed exhibits,
- Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends™ products available only at Day Out With Thomas
- Snacks and drinks available on-site for purchase
- Visit the historic downtown district of Snoqualmie for shopping and dining opportunities
- Create lifetime family memories
Day Out With Thomas is heading to the Northwest Railway Museum on July 11 – 13, 18 – 20 & 25 – 27, 2025. Bring the whole family & imagine how far you will go!
Entry deadline June 30, 2025.