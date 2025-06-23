Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour

Through July 2025

Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Time to Party with Thomas the Tank Engine! Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour is rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum this July with loads of celebration-themed games and activities! Enjoy a real train ride with Thomas, live entertainment, photo ops, the exclusive gift shop, and lawn games. Then, head over to the Celebration Station for party-themed games and activities! Spend the day creating memories and celebrating 80 years of Thomas & Friends!

There’s so much to do at Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour, including:



Hop aboard a train ride with Thomas

Party at the Celebration Station

Play with Thomas & Friends™ toys in the Play Pod and apply your temporary tattoo

Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself

An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway

Live entertainment including Eric Ode

including Eric Ode Outdoor activities including a bouncy racetrack

including a bouncy racetrack A meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt , Controller of the Railway,

, Controller of the Railway, Railway museum admission with access to the Train Shed exhibits,

Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends™ products available only at Day Out With Thomas

Snacks and drinks available on-site for purchase

Visit the historic downtown district of Snoqualmie for shopping and dining opportunities

Create lifetime family memories

Day Out With Thomas is heading to the Northwest Railway Museum on July 11 – 13, 18 – 20 & 25 – 27, 2025. Bring the whole family & imagine how far you will go!

Entry deadline June 30, 2025.