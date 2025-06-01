KNKX Honors Pride Month 2025 - Regional Events in June

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

In the United States, the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the "day" soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events. Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world.

Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

Here are some regional events in celebration of Pride Month (and beyond).

June 4 (6:40 p.m.) and 13 (7:10 p.m.): Join the Seattle Mariners in celebrating Pride at T-Mobile Park. The organization is committed to making sure our communities are a place where all feel welcome and loved. To those who work tirelessly toward this goal, Pride Month is a time for us to recognize those efforts and have some fun, too. Each night, $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the GSBA Scholarship Fund (June 4) and Seattle Pride (June 13).

June 7, 12-7 p.m.: Seattle Pride in the Park will kick off Seattle’s 51st annual Pride Month celebration on Saturday, June 7 at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill. It's not just another festival—it’s a full-on experience. It’s where thousands of us come together to celebrate, dance, eat, shop, connect, and just be. Featuring: 80+ booths featuring queer & BIPOC artists, businesses & nonprofits + Seattle’s best food trucks; =iInteractive community spaces—from a teen lounge to an elder space to a low-sensory zone; a high-energy dance floor—nonstop beats + a 21+ alcohol garden, and more! Sponsored by KNKX.

June 7, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.: 6th Annual White Center Pride Street Festival featuring 100+ local & LGBTQ-friendly vendors; local performers and main stage headliners; Beer Gardens and delicious food specialties; live wrestling matches, family play area with bouncy houses. In downtown White Center.

June 7: Renton Pride is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts, culture, and community, featuring drag performances, literary programming, and a vendor market. This event provides a welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ individuals, families, and allies to connect and support queer artists, authors, and performers. A key feature is Read with Pride & Joy, in partnership with the King County Library System, showcasing LGBTQIA+ authors from across the country through readings, panel discussions, and book signings. Drag Queen Story Hour offers a family-friendly space for inclusive storytelling, while KCLS will distribute free books, including Spanish-language and braille editions. The event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

June 7, 12-4 p.m.: The 4th Annual Chelan Pride Festival, themed "Vision for Tomorrow," is a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion, set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Chelan.

June 7-28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Shoreline Farmers Market presents Pride at the Market, weekly on Saturdays. This is a free and fun community celebration to advance awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community and promote mutual respect and equal human rights for all. Visit LGBTQIA+ booths and shop the weekly Farmers Market.

June 8: Start Pride Month with a strut. The Big O-lympic Drag Brunch returns for its sixth annual Pride celebration in the heart of downtown Seattle at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. This year’s spectacle features a luxe brunch buffet by Executive Chef Eraj Jayawickreme, signature mimosas, breakfast cocktails, a live DJ, and a dazzling revue of drag artistry—from high camp to high fashion, and everything in between. Whether you're serving ballroom glam, pastel power suits, or full-sparkle fantasy, this is a safe, vibrant space where self-expression reigns. Come for the brunch, stay for the ovation. Brunch: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM | Show: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

June 14, 1-4 p.m.: The Mill Creek Pride Picnic is a free, family-friendly celebration that will bring our community together with music, games, kids' activities, and more. This isn’t just about one event — we’re building something that’s been missing in Mill Creek: year-round connection, support, and visibility for people of all ages, races, genders, and backgrounds. The event takes place at Field on the SE corner of 16th and North Rd.

June 20, 6-9 p.m.: It's the Pride Climb Extravaganza! Queer Mountaineers, Seattle Bouldering Project, Arc’Teryx, and BeautyBoiz are partnering to take Pride Month (and the Queens) to all new heights. Join them for climbing, drag performances, entertainment, DJs, queer artist alley / vendors, food and drinks, giveaways, raffles, games, fundraising and much more. Not a climber? Join in the celebration however you would like! At Seattle Bouldering Project Poplar.

June 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Pride in the Park returns to Gig Harbor for its 3rd annual celebration — free, all-ages welcome, and full of color. This year’s theme, Cirque du So-Gay, highlights joy, self-expression, and queer creativity. Enjoy drag, circus acts, live music, food, vendors, community resources, and kids’ activities. Start the day with the Narrow the Divide Bridge Walk to promote unity and pride. All are welcome. Organized by Pride Gig Harbor.

June 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.: Georgetown Pride 2025 includes the Street Fair at Bloom Bistro, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Neighborhood Parade at Oxbow Park, 3-4 p.m.; and events at participating businesses, 4 p.m.-late.

June 22, 12:45 p.m.: Enjoy a screening of the iconic 1994 film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Admiral Theatre in West Seattle, hosted by Australian American Chamber of Commerce Pacific Northwest. This dazzling, heartfelt, and hilarious road movie follows the journey of two drag queens and a transgender woman as they travel across the Australian outback in their legendary bus, Priscilla. What to Expect: A fun, laid-back movie viewing with fellow Priscilla fans Popcorn and a drink included A fun and inclusive atmosphere - come dressed in your best Priscilla-inspired outfit!

June 26, 12-4 p.m.: Pasado's Safe Haven is celebrating Pride with a pay-what-you-can Pet Vaccine Clinic for LGBTQIA+ pet parents! Queer and trans folks with pets can walk up from 12-4PM on Thursday, June 26 at the Seattle Central College Quad for vaccines, microchips, and support resources. Limited appointment slots are reserved for BIPOC and disabled LGBTQIA+ community members. All others are welcome to walk up! Please arrive early, bring pets on a leash or in a carrier, and be prepared for a wait.

June 27, 1-8 p.m.: Friends of Waterfront Park present the Indigiqueer Festival at Pier 62. Enjoy food, drag, music, dance, and more, backdropped by the Salish Sea. Open to all ages!

June 28, 2-6 p.m.: Edmonds PrideFest at Civic Center Playfield will be an afternoon of joy, connection, and celebration for all ages. Hosted by the newly-formed Edmonds Pride nonprofit, and with the one and only Maya Men Saab as our Emcee, the festival will feature live music (including Rainbow City Orchestra Jazz Ensemble and Bat Box), captivating storytellers (including Aunt Mama, and Juno Men), rock painting, and a bustling market featuring local vendors, food trucks, and LGBTQIA2S+ community groups. Join us in bringing visibility, joy, and a strong sense of belonging to the heart of our city!

June 29, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: The Seattle Pride Parade is community-led, deeply rooted in activism, and unapologetically focused on LGBTQIA2S+ visibility. Every year, 300,000+ people gather in the streets, marching for joy, justice, and belonging. Featuring drag royalty, dancers, DJs & speakers who bring the energy; 250+ contingents featuring queer activists, small businesses, nonprofits & allies; an emphasis on trans, BIPOC & grassroots LGBTQIA2S+ voices. The Pride Parade is from Westlake Park to Seattle Center. Sponsored by KNKX.

June 27-June 29: Celebrate Pride at Capital City PrideFest in Olympia, a vibrant three-day festival held during the last weekend of June! Known for being one of the region's only family-friendly, dry, zero-waste, and philanthropic Pride festivals, this welcoming event provides a safe and inclusive space for people of all ages to celebrate their identities. Enjoy a range of activities, entertainment, and community collaborations that support and uplift the Thurston County area and beyond. Don’t miss out on the fun and meaningful experiences created by Capital City Pride’s ten signature events! This year's PrideFest includes a Block Party and Pride Soiree on June 27; Music & Art Fest, LGBTQ+ Health & Wellness Fair, and Dance Party on June 28; Pride Parade & Rally, Dyke Day in the Park, and Queerly Hilarious on June 29.

And in July:

July 12: Tacoma Pride Festival at Wright Park, sponsored by KNKX - stop by our booth and say hi.

July 12, 5-10 p.m.: Seattle Latinx Pride Festival at El Centro de la Raza Plaza. Don’t miss out on outstanding performances, delicious food, community resources, and much more! REMEMBER: This is a FREE event, and everyone is invited. @SomosSeattle stands by and for the Community.

