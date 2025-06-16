Randy Brecker with Tod Dickow and Charged Particles

Tuesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Winner of 15 Grammy Awards, Michael Brecker’s unique voice and approach to the tenor saxophone influenced every saxophonist playing jazz today. The jazz world lost him in 2007 at the age of 57.

In honor of Michael Brecker, Charged Particles recorded a live CD of his music which was included on “Best Of” lists in JazzTimes magazine, Jazzwise magazine, All About Jazz, The Mercury News, Glide Magazine, the Jazz Journalists Association Poll, and the Jazz Critics Poll.

Michael Brecker’s biographer, Bill Mikowski, said that the performance is “staggering in its authenticity.” And Downbeat magazine said they play “exciting, satisfying stuff.”

The band’s sold-out performances at the landmark jazz clubs Ronnie Scott’s in London and Birdland in New York inspired unrelenting standing ovations.

"They rightly deserved their standing ovation. The group was brilliant." The Oxford Times, Oxford, United Kingdom

"The musicianship and playing were exceptional, with Dickow doing a wonderful job. All in all, a wonderful retrospective.” Jazz Journal, United Kingdom

A little about Michael Brecker:

Winner of 15 Grammy Awards, Michael Brecker was a prolific composer and leader of a range of different bands, as well as a guest soloist with many other ensembles. He was awarded some of the highest honors in jazz: an Honorary Doctorate from the Berklee College of Music and induction into DownBeat magazine's Hall of Fame.

