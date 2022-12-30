Don’t start 2023 without seeing these stories from KNKX

Based in Seattle and Tacoma, the KNKX News team provides memorable audio and digital stories about the Pacific Northwest. Many of which you won’t find anywhere else.

It's easy to miss a good story in the modern news cycle. Headlines come and go. Other headlines go and go and go.

But what about a headline, and its accompanying story, that will inform or delight you heading into the new year? Stories about people from our region, subjects we will continue report on in 2023, and of course, orcas.

Here are 10 stories that shouldn’t be left behind in 2022:

Listen • 7:57 Environment An orphaned orca brought a community together — and still inspires 20 years after her rescue Twenty years ago this month, a baby orca was discovered near Seattle. She was lost and alone, unhealthy and lingering dangerously close to the Vashon Island ferry dock. Six months later, a community effort successfully returned her to her family off Vancouver Island, Canada. Listen • 7:57

Listen • 1:08 South Sound Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact To Stephanie Bartella, the City of Tacoma's guaranteed income pilot program, seemed too good to be true. After being selected to participate, she had mixed emotions, including guilt and shame. Six months into the Growing Resilience In Tacoma program, she's reduced her debt, avoided taking on a second full-time job and says the biggest benefit is it's given her time back. Listen • 1:08

Listen • 6:55 Sports Storm coach Noelle Quinn reflects on leadership, role models and what the future holds With the 2022 WNBA season drawing near, Noelle Quinn, head coach of the Seattle Storm, talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about her goals, her past growing up in L.A. and about being the team's first Black head coach. Listen • 6:55

Listen • 1:02 Government Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature The Washington state legislative session starts in January, but this month, a wave of retiring lawmakers are getting ready to say goodbye to the state capitol. Listen • 1:02

Listen • 1:16 South Sound Tacoma fights release of internal police records related to officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis The City of Tacoma is fighting to keep records from a police department internal affairs investigation out of the hands of prosecutors as three officers await trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis. Listen • 1:16

Listen • 4:17 Arts & Culture Sara Porkalob is heading to Broadway, but first she says goodbye to Seattle Sara Porkalob is a local Filipina artist and activist who will make her Broadway debut this spring. But first she will say farewell to Seattle with one more run of her “Dragon Cycle” plays at Cafe Nordo. Listen • 4:17

Listen • 7:35 Arts & Culture After losing friends on Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, Seattle artistic director ‘jumped into life’ Annie Lareau was studying drama in London in 1988 when several of her friends died in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Involved in Seattle's theater scene for years, she now serves as artistic director for Seattle Public Theater. Listen • 7:35

Listen • 8:54 South Sound How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis. KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talked to KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James about the latest episode "The Other Side of the Line." Listen • 8:54

Listen • 5:42 Arts & Culture Lavender Country singer on new meaning for trailblazing gay country band Seattle's Lavender Country put out a significant album in 1973: the first gay country album ever. The only problem was nobody heard it — and nobody wanted to hear it, either. But Lavender Country got rediscovered. A new generation was ready and brought the band back to life. Listen • 5:42