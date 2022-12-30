© 2022 Pacific Public Media

News

Don’t start 2023 without seeing these stories from KNKX

KNKX Public Radio | By Cara Kuhlman
Published December 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST
durkan-weather_for_the_birds_april_2018.jpg
Tim Durkan
/
Tim Durkan Photography

Based in Seattle and Tacoma, the KNKX News team provides memorable audio and digital stories about the Pacific Northwest. Many of which you won’t find anywhere else.

It's easy to miss a good story in the modern news cycle. Headlines come and go. Other headlines go and go and go.

But what about a headline, and its accompanying story, that will inform or delight you heading into the new year? Stories about people from our region, subjects we will continue report on in 2023, and of course, orcas.

Here are 10 stories that shouldn’t be left behind in 2022:
Orca leaps in a net pen in the Puget Sound.
Environment
An orphaned orca brought a community together — and still inspires 20 years after her rescue
Twenty years ago this month, a baby orca was discovered near Seattle. She was lost and alone, unhealthy and lingering dangerously close to the Vashon Island ferry dock. Six months later, a community effort successfully returned her to her family off Vancouver Island, Canada.
A woman with long graying hair wearing eyeglases sits in what looks like a bookstore with a coffee in front in front of her on the table softly smiling at the camera.
South Sound
Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact
To Stephanie Bartella, the City of Tacoma's guaranteed income pilot program, seemed too good to be true. After being selected to participate, she had mixed emotions, including guilt and shame. Six months into the Growing Resilience In Tacoma program, she's reduced her debt, avoided taking on a second full-time job and says the biggest benefit is it's given her time back.
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn
Sports
Storm coach Noelle Quinn reflects on leadership, role models and what the future holds
With the 2022 WNBA season drawing near, Noelle Quinn, head coach of the Seattle Storm, talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about her goals, her past growing up in L.A. and about being the team's first Black head coach.
A man with white hair and a beard loads a folded table into the back of a red car, with help from a young woman with curly dark hair. He's wearing a trench coat; she's wearing a puffy jacket.
Government
Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature
The Washington state legislative session starts in January, but this month, a wave of retiring lawmakers are getting ready to say goodbye to the state capitol.
The exterior of a building with a glass and off-white brick exterior.
South Sound
Tacoma fights release of internal police records related to officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis
The City of Tacoma is fighting to keep records from a police department internal affairs investigation out of the hands of prosecutors as three officers await trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis.
Sara Porkalob, a Filipina woman stands in the center of a bronze colored backdrop. She is wearing a black blouse with her hair up held with what looks like a chopstick. One hand is on her side and the other she is touching her lip maybe fixing some lipstick.
Arts & Culture
Sara Porkalob is heading to Broadway, but first she says goodbye to Seattle
Sara Porkalob is a local Filipina artist and activist who will make her Broadway debut this spring. But first she will say farewell to Seattle with one more run of her “Dragon Cycle” plays at Cafe Nordo.
Annie-Lareau-KNKX.jpg
Arts & Culture
After losing friends on Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, Seattle artistic director ‘jumped into life’
Annie Lareau was studying drama in London in 1988 when several of her friends died in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Involved in Seattle's theater scene for years, she now serves as artistic director for Seattle Public Theater.
Signs and a cross are displayed Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the "Manny's Garden" memorial that has been established at the intersection in Tacoma where Manuel Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police
South Sound
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis. KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talked to KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James about the latest episode "The Other Side of the Line."
A black and white photo of an older man with white hair. He is wearing a cowboy hat.
Arts & Culture
Lavender Country singer on new meaning for trailblazing gay country band
Seattle's Lavender Country put out a significant album in 1973: the first gay country album ever. The only problem was nobody heard it — and nobody wanted to hear it, either. But Lavender Country got rediscovered. A new generation was ready and brought the band back to life.
durkan-weather_for_the_birds_april_2018.jpg
Social Justice
Seattle chapter of the Audubon Society dropping 'Audubon' from its name to be more inclusive
The Seattle chapter of the Audubon Society, one of the largest chapters in the country, announced that it is dropping "Audubon" from its name because of its association with white supremacy. Seattle Audubon hopes other chapters will make similar changes and says its main goal is for more people to feel welcome in spaces dedicated to conservation.

Cara Kuhlman
Cara Kuhlman is KNKX's online managing editor. Prior to KNKX, she worked at Seattle-based technology and business news site GeekWire for six years. A University of Oregon graduate, she's also studied narrative nonfiction writing and journalism entrepreneurship.
