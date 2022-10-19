How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died

The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020.

KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about the fifth episode, "The Other Side of the Line."

This latest episode investigates how four Tacoma police officers each had their own journeys to 96th and Ainsworth, the street corner where Manny died.

Its not just about four individuals but also the culture of policing, the history of the Tacoma police department and the job that modern police officers face. And there's an unexpected connection between one of the officers and Manny's family.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the full episode on all podcast platforms.