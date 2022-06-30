Tacoma fights release of internal police records related to officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis

The City of Tacoma is fighting to keep records from a police department internal affairs investigation out of the hands of prosecutors as three officers await trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis.

The records include statements from other Tacoma police officers made to internal investigators in a probe that will determine whether the charged officers — who are still on the payroll — will keep their jobs.

Prosecutors with the state attorney general’s office asked for those records in a February subpoena after they learned of the interviews. They say they should have access to them because they are interviews with officers who have not been charged with any crimes.

But, last week, the city joined a request by one of the officers, Christopher Burbank, asking a Pierce County Superior Court judge to block the release of the statements. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The City of Tacoma produced some of the records, according to court documents. But prosecutors say all the transcripts of officer statements were fully redacted except for a signed page for each officer indicating that their statements were compelled interviews.

Burbank and his colleague Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder in Ellis’ death on March 3, 2020. Officer Timothy Rankine faces first-degree manslaughter in his death.

All three of them, along with 14 other officers, were interviewed by Tacoma Police Department’s Internal Affairs division. The order says the officers provided compelled interviews in part as an attempt to keep their jobs.

The state says in its response that, except for a signed page from each officer indicating that their statements were compelled interviews, all the transcripts in response to the subpoena were fully redacted.

The city cited the so-called Garrity decision in withholding the information. That decision says compelled statements from police officers can’t be used against them in any criminal proceedings. The city accused the attorney general of taking advantage of the city’s efforts to conduct an internal investigation “to the disadvantage of the officers involved,” according to the order.

“The State is attempting to strip these officers of their Fifth Amendment rights in the manner that was forbidden by Garrity,” it states.

In a strongly worded response, attorneys for the state argued that is an “extreme position” to take, since the witness statements sought by the state are coming from officers who haven’t been charged with any crimes.

“Every part of this is wrong,” the attorney general’s filing reads, stating that it “seeks to extend Garrity far past its holding and into a place it has never gone: a blanket privilege against a city’s production of any officer’s internal interview statements in anyone’s subsequent criminal proceedings.”

The state also wrote that the city can’t invoke Fifth Amendment rights on behalf of its officers and ruling in favor of this order would set a “dangerous precedent.”

“Police departments would be able to effectively shield officer interview statements from any criminal discovery, so long as the officer signs a paper acknowledging a mere possibility of disciplinary action,” the response reads. “While the City may believe maintaining this veil of secrecy may promote its own institutional well-being, it is antithetical to the pursuit of truth and justice that lies at the heart of Washington’s criminal justice system.”

A spokesperson for the city didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.