U.S. Rep. Adam Smith talks tax cuts, Iran strikes and immigration

Washington Democratic U.S. Rep Adam Smith calls the recently-approved Republican tax and spending bill “a horrible piece of legislation.”

Smith represents Washington’s 9th Congressional District, which stretches from Mercer Island to Kent, Federal Way and Auburn.

The new megabill, pushed by President Donald Trump, makes dramatic cuts to Medicaid and other social services, as well as to clean energy and environmental programs.

“First of all, let's start with the fact that it adds $3.5 trillion to the debt,” Smith said of the legislation. “The sheer volume of tax cuts that they put in place are going to make it very, very difficult to fund priorities that I think most of America has, around health care, around education – policies that definitely need to be supported.”

Smith, who is the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, recently stopped by the KNKX studios in Seattle for an update on recent developments in Washington, D.C.

In a recent podcast interview with Jen Rubin, Smith said Americans have come to demand $2 of goods and services for every $1 they're willing to pay in taxes.

“I think we need to get to a more realistic place,” Smith said, responding to his original comment. “I also think politicians campaigning need to stop promising something for nothing.”

Interview Highlights

On the recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

They set Iran's program back, probably quite a bit. But keep in mind, quite a bit is like a year or two, alright? And that seems like a long time until that year passes, and then, what do you do about Iran's nuclear program? I did not support the attack on Iran. I don't think it was legal. I don't think there was a justification for it. There was no self-defense argument. There was no congressional approval. It was incredibly risky to drag the U.S. into a conflict. And I didn't think it was going to eliminate Iran's nuclear program. We still need a diplomatic solution.

On reports U.S. military bases will be used to hold undocumented immigrants

Donald Trump is attempting an authoritarian takeover of our government. That's what's going on. And I don't think we should be shy about saying it. Now you tie that back to your question of what he's doing with the U.S. military. First of all, he's spending an enormous amount of money on that, which is undermining the readiness of our United States military to meet the national security defense needs that we have. But second of all, by making our military part of what is basically domestic law enforcement, is a clear consolidation of power in the executive branch and a clear threat to individual freedom.

On what congress can do to protect immigrant workers

Absolutely, there's something we can do. The problem is we need Republican votes to do it. I do think that we make the border secure, and yes, if you have people here [who are] undocumented who are committing serious crimes and jeopardizing safety, they should be deported too. We have been dependent upon undocumented labor for decades. These people are part of our community, they pay taxes, their kids go to school. They're active in the civic community. It is not the right policy to deport them.

On whether Republicans will support immigration reform

Two things get in the way of that: one, Donald Trump is an outstanding liar. He's one of the best liars I've ever encountered in my life. And he will say, 'everything's fine, there's no problem. Everybody loves what we're doing...' And so they will keep that up, and Republicans will hide behind that. Number two, they're afraid of Trump. They're afraid of Trump in the primaries. A number of us have said for a lot of months now, we got to get to the point where Republican members of Congress fear their constituents more than they fear Donald Trump, and that's going to take some work.

Rep. Adam Smith represents Washington's 9th congressional district.

