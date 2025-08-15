New interactive map helps Washingtonians find free naloxone

Washington state health officials are working to prevent opioid overdose deaths by making it easier to find free naloxone with a newly updated interactive map. In 2024, it's estimated over 3,000 people died from an overdose across the state – the majority involved opioids.

The new tool is called Naloxone Finder . It’s a state-wide map that shows dozens of places where anyone can grab the life saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Naloxone is also known as Narcan.

Originally, the online tool was developed by the University of Washington's Addiction, Drug & Alcohol Institute, but as it continued to grow over the years the map was transferred to the state agency to manage. On July 31, DOH released their version of the map, which included some updates.

DOH State Health Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett highlighted that the map allows users to zoom into wherever they are and choose where they’d like to pick up naloxone.

“You can also filter results for the type of programs. Say you’re interested in finding a naloxone vending machine for example, you can select ‘Naloxone box/vending machine’ from the drop down menu to see where there are ones near you,” he said.

The state is continuing to update the map regularly with new locations where naloxone is given out for free. Organizations that distribute the medication can apply on the DOH website to be listed on the map .

According to Kwan-Gett, this resource isn’t aimed at just helping people who use drugs like fentanyl or heroin. It’s for anyone who may come across someone overdosing on an opioid.

“That includes people who use substances, anyone who has a friend or family member who uses substances, anyone who works or volunteers in a place that brings them into contact with people using substances,” he said. “Carrying naloxone might help you save a life someday.”

The state is asking for people who have the resources to avoid taking free naloxone and to purchase it themselves. The medication is available to buy over the counter at pharmacies and is covered by some health insurance plans, including Washington state’s Medicaid provider Apple Health.

