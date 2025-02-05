Bellarmine Prep quintet shows off their sense of swing at KNKX

Trumpet star Chris Botti is a tough act to follow. An all-star ensemble from Bellarmine Preparatory School in Tacoma proved up to the task, performing four songs alongside mentor Cliff Colón in a School of Jazz performance just minutes after watching Botti perform in the KNKX Seattle studios.

The student quintet, comprising of Kent Hoiden on saxophone, Micaiah Tinkler on trombone and trumpet, Xavier Colón on piano, Joey Masterson on bass, and Brandon Small on drums, were inspired by Botti's Studio Session earlier that morning. With confidence, they started the session off with Oliver Nelson’s “Stolen Moments,” their sense of swing apparent with impressive solos sprinkled in.

The group reflected on their conversation with Botti after their four set performance. Small, the drummer, found common ground with Botti's love of pop music, and gained greater understanding how the roots of jazz are an important foundation to prepare musicians to discover their own style in any genre.

Bassist Masterson related to Botti’s discussion of drawing inspiration from your fellow musicians, as well as the importance of listening. He acknowledged his bandmates, saying, “When I started playing with these guys, I started listening to more music, and it started influencing my music tastes.”

Next the group performed the classic “Sister Cheryl” by Tony Williams and jumped straight into Wayne Shorter's “Footprints." The group's final song was an original composition by student Xavier Colón, titled “Quasar.”

Xavier has developed his skills quickly as a pianist and composer, thanks to his father and the band mentor Cliff Colón.

“He wrote that when he was nine years old! It’s surreal to see him playing on KNKX, but the upperclassmen have been very supportive,” Cliff excitedly explained.

Xavier expressed his support of his bandmates too. “It’s really cool to hear what that song can turn into,” he said, nodding at horn players Tinkler and Hoiden.

Bellarmine Band Director Casey Whitson was also on hand for this exciting performance. “These guys right here have stepped into leadership roles,” he said, adding that he’s “constantly in awe of what these kids do.”

Listen to this performance from the Bellarmine Prep jazz band, and you’re likely to be in awe as well.

Musicians:



Kent Hoiden - tenor saxophone

Micaiah Tinkler - trumpet/trombone

Xavier Colón - piano

Joey Masterson - bass

Brandon Small - drums

Cliff Colón (mentor) - tenor saxophone

Songs:

