School of Jazz guest DJs for January: Sebastian Ford and Isaiah Beyer

A pair of saxophonists from the Bainbridge High School jazz band hopped a ferry to the KNKX studios in Seattle to share an hour of their favorite songs as the first School of Jazz guest DJs for 2025.

Both seniors, Sebastian Ford and Isaiah Beyer, included sax stars Ike Quebec, Joshua Redman and Eric Alexander in their playlist. But their tastes do branch out from the reed section. Modern piano trio Gogo Penguin, singer-songwriter Melody Gardot and the funky-punk-jazz trio Too Many Zooz all made the list and suggested that these two are connected to the sounds of their generation.

Live performance is also important to these young musicians. Beyer noted his visit to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley to catch saxophonist Joshua Redman's recent show with vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa. "I just love his tone," Beyer said, "and the interaction with the rhythm section and the vocals is one of my favorite things about jazz."

Ford pointed to a live encounter in the New York subway system, where a performance from Too Many Zooz "introduced me to the saxophone, and also to a kind of music that I had never heard before."

Ford and Beyer both hope to pursue jazz in college, each hoping to attend a four-year university and find places to keep their passion for jazz alive.

Listen to this great show of favorites from this Bainbridge High School duo and your passion will be ignited as well.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Isaiah: Alto Saxophone because my mom made me choose an instrument when I got to 5th grade, and I started listening to jazz and loved it, so I kept playing.

Sebastian: I play both tenor and alto saxophone. I was inspired to play saxophone when I ran into an amazing baritone saxophone player in the New York City subway. His sound really opened my eyes to what music could be, and now here I am.

What's your all-time favorite jazz piece?

Isaiah: My all-time favorite jazz piece is "Someday My Prince Will Come" by Miles Davis with John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, and Jimmy Cobb on saxophones, piano, bass and drums.

Sebastian: "Generique" by Miles Davis.

Who is your jazz hero?

Isaiah: My jazz hero is Patrick Bartley. He tells a story in every single solo.

Sebastian: My original jazz hero was Leo P. of the band Too Many Zooz but now I would say that my jazz hero is George Cables because when he is performing, you can see the love coming off the keys of his piano. It makes me feel in awe.

Why jazz?

Isaiah: I love jazz because it's storytelling without words. I think music is the best way to do that and Jazz is even more special because of the improvisational aspect.

Sebastian: I love jazz because it’s an art form based on the simple need to communicate with each other. Jazz music doesn’t come alive until you are playing with other people, talking to them through your instruments, and communicating with your audience as well.

Sebastian & Isaiah's playlist:

