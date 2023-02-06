Vibraphonist Susan Pascal leads the Bainbridge Nine at KNKX

Susan Pascal has perhaps done the impossible: made a career out of vibraphone performance in the era of the guitar and fully amped music.

But as she joins and mentors this regional high school band – one can’t help but feel hopeful regarding the future of live and acoustic band instruments.

We had a jubilant time in the KNKX studios with the large group. A stand out was the Cal Tjader tune which was arranged by Pascal who has a quintet which is a tribute to the Latin jazz icon called “Soul Sauce.”

Other highlights included hearing the students thank their teachers and mentors and Susan’s advice to aspiring career musicians. Band Director Chris Thomas talked about his busy high school jazz program, which has an impressive number of small groups!

This session marked a second visit to the KNKX studios for trombonist Margaret Haley and saxophonist Lang Armstrong, both of whom served as School of Jazz guest DJs on KNKX in December.

Pascal explained that whether or not these students become professional musicians, teachers or dedicated fans, their understanding of jazz enriches their lives as it sustains the jazz community in the Northwest and beyond.

MUSICIANS



Lang Armstrong - alto and tenor saxophones

Connor Firth - alto saxophone

Stella Selah - trumpet

Margaret Haley - trombone

Will Allston - guitar

Miles Weiland - piano

Grady Nordstrom - bass

Cole Moomaw - drums

SONGS

