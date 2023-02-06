© 2023 Pacific Public Media

SOJ.png
School Of Jazz

Vibraphonist Susan Pascal leads the Bainbridge Nine at KNKX

By Paige Hansen,
Abe Beeson
Published February 6, 2023
Saxophone players inside a red studio with a pianist and guitarist in the background.
1 of 4  — BainbridgeHSSOJ_PMB_20230111_009.jpg
Connor Firth and Lang Armstrong on the saxophone in the KNKX Studios with vibraphonist Susan Pascal.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX
A girl plays the trumpet in a studio with her eyes closed.
2 of 4  — BainbridgeHSSOJ_PMB_20230111_013.jpg
Stella Selah on trumpet in the KNKX Studios.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX
A group of student musicians playing inside a red studio.
3 of 4  — BainbridgeHSSOJ_PMB_20230111_033.jpg
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX
A student musican plays an upright bass in a red room.
4 of 4  — BainbridgeHSSOJ_PMB_20230111_015.jpg
Grady Nordstrom on bass.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Susan Pascal has perhaps done the impossible: made a career out of vibraphone performance in the era of the guitar and fully amped music.

But as she joins and mentors this regional high school band – one can’t help but feel hopeful regarding the future of live and acoustic band instruments.

We had a jubilant time in the KNKX studios with the large group. A stand out was the Cal Tjader tune which was arranged by Pascal who has a quintet which is a tribute to the Latin jazz icon called “Soul Sauce.”

Other highlights included hearing the students thank their teachers and mentors and Susan’s advice to aspiring career musicians. Band Director Chris Thomas talked about his busy high school jazz program, which has an impressive number of small groups!

This session marked a second visit to the KNKX studios for trombonist Margaret Haley and saxophonist Lang Armstrong, both of whom served as School of Jazz guest DJs on KNKX in December.

Pascal explained that whether or not these students become professional musicians, teachers or dedicated fans, their understanding of jazz enriches their lives as it sustains the jazz community in the Northwest and beyond.

MUSICIANS

  • Lang Armstrong - alto and tenor saxophones
  • Connor Firth - alto saxophone
  • Stella Selah - trumpet
  • Margaret Haley - trombone
  • Will Allston - guitar
  • Miles Weiland - piano
  • Grady Nordstrom - bass
  • Cole Moomaw - drums

SONGS

  1. Sandu (Clifford Brown)
  2. Soul Burst (Cal Tjader)
  3. All of Me (Gerald Marks/Seymour Simons)
  4. Strasbourg/St Denis (Roy Hargrove)
School Of Jazz School of JazzBainbridge High SchoolSusan PascalSOJ DJ
