Eckstein Middle School student band Hot Mess plays with style

An inspired — and inspiring — octet of young musicians descended on the KNKX Seattle studios, scrambling to perfect the four songs they would play for this special School of Jazz session in honor of Women's History Month.

"We're a hot mess!" laughed one of the young women who make up this cheekily named band. Hot Mess was originated by middle schoolers with talent well beyond their years.

Moc Escobedo's jazz program at Eckstein Middle School has produced talented professional musicians like Grammy winner Sara Gazarek, multi-instrumentalist Alex Dugdale, most of The Westerlies brass quartet and many more.

Losing touch with Escobedo during the pandemic, the Hot Mess band was born in the basement of bassist Margo Cox. As the quarantine restrictions ended, Escobedo began attending their band practice to help nurture the quickly progressing players.

Bassist and educator Heather Chriscaden acted as Hot Mess' mentor for this studio session performance. "I wish I played as well as they do when I was in middle school," she lamented with a smile.

Chriscaden said the music education kids get prepares them for more than a profession in the arts.

"If you think about how quickly things change in our society and how you have to be able to adapt quickly, on the spot, what better way to practice that than doing this," she said.

The youthful enthusiasm of Hot Mess was infectious. Each of the four songs they played had style and personality, with the band members focused on and enjoying their collaboration completely.

Ramona Canwell, the heart of the Hot Mess, said they're secretly the cool kids of Eckstein. "Jazz... it's not our main thing at school, but when people hear us, they're like, 'Wow!'"

Asked about some of the musicians who sparked their musical passion, tenor players Charlotte Bell-Broznan and Tilly Ledford mentioned icons, Sonny Stitt and Dexter Gordon. Ellie Bailey, normally a baritone saxophonist, gave credit to Seattle-based multi-reed player Kate Olson.

They also noted the inspiration of their fellow musicians as well as the continuing connections between jazz and popular music. From behind the drum kit, Sylvia Roller explained how pop star Taylor Swift has influenced the Hot Mess ensemble.

"She's this super powerful woman," Roller said, explaining how Swift has stirred courage in this young band. "Like, we're going to have an all-fem combo! We're gonna show those boys that we can play without them! We can still be great, right?"

Sonya Piper seemed like a natural leader, cueing her fellow Hot Mess musicians with her trombone and handling between-song introductions.

Like Bell-Broznan, Guitarist Lyla Dalnekoff has moved on from Eckstein. She is one of the younger members of Roosevelt High School's jazz band, which will be attending the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City this spring. Dalnekoff credits her time with Hot Mess and Eckstein's jazz program for her success.

"I would never guess that I'd be where I am today, just a few years ago. Mr. 'E' played a really big role; he always inspired me, and he pushed me really hard," Dalnekoff said. Her appreciation for the music education she's received was eagerly shared by the whole band.

Three cheers for Hot Mess, eight young musicians who will excite your soul and give you optimism about the future of jazz and our world.

Musicians:



Ramona Canwell - piano

Lyla Dalnekoff - guitar

Margo Cox - bass

Sylvia Roller - drums

Sonya Piper - trombone

Ellie Bailey - alto saxophone

Tilly Ledford - tenor saxophone

Charlotte Bell-Broznan - tenor saxophone

Songs:

