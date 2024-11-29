Mercer Island High School jazz all-stars join Jay Thomas in the KNKX studios

With one of the largest groups to assemble yet in the KNKX Seattle studios, the all-star ensemble from the Mercer Island High School jazz band were ably assisted by big band veterans.

The band’s longtime director is David Bentley, a trombonist with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. Their mentor, one of the SRJO’s founding members, Jay Thomas brought his tenor sax and flugelhorn for this exciting performance.

Drummer Alanna Larson, a previous KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ, proved her skills as the band’s rock-solid rhythm section leader. Alongside on bass, talented freshman Dino Hadjarpasic earned enthusiastic praise his mentor.

“Just starting and he plays fantastic,” Thomas said with a smile. “Music is fun, and jazz is really fun!”

The young musicians confessed to being more nervous about the session interview than their actual performance. They needn't have worried, they were each confident and articulate answering questions.

Alto saxophonist Denis Batalov, a senior, touted the band’s ability to draw in fellow MIHS students.

“Funny thing, sometimes the jazz ensemble will be running a tune, and we leave the door open and see people walking by. They’re jamming to it!” Batalov said.

Another senior, pianist Jascha Silberstein is just one of the band’s many multi-instrumentalists. He also plays classical music on the oboe, which Silberstein said influences the way he thinks about jazz.

The strong ensemble also included alto saxophonist Tristan Chan, guitarist Tristan Jay, and a nimble three-part brass section. Trumpeters Elliott Yaroslavski and Max Janes blended beautifully with trombonist Oliver Lee on smart arrangements of four jazz favorites.

Two Dexter Gordon songs, a Lee Morgan classic and a tricky standard put this talented young band to the test. They passed with flying colors.

Band director Bentley said he’s seen "tons of growth" in this year’s students.

“They’re very dedicated to each other and to the music. It’s really exciting,” he added.

He invited listeners to catch the full Mercer Island High School jazz band in May, they'll be sharing The Triple Door stage with the Bothell High School jazz band, and joined by special guest trumpeter Marcus Printup.

In the meantime, enjoy a swinging set from this impressive ten-piece jazz band in the KNKX studios.

Abe Beeson / KNKX Mercer Island H.S. jazz ensemble with their mentor, Jay Thomas. (l-r: Elliott Yaroslavsky, Max Janes, Jascha Silberstein, Thomas, Tristan Jay, Denis Batalov, Dino Hajdarpasic, Tristan Chan, Alanna Larson, Oliver Lee)

Musicians:



Jay Thomas - trumpet/saxophone

Alanna Larson - drums

Dino Hadjarpasic - bass

Jascha Silberstein - piano

Tristan Jay - guitar

Oliver Lee - trombone

Max Janes - trumpet

Elliott Yaroslavsky - trumpet

Trisan Chan - alto sax

Denis Batalov - alto sax

Songs:

