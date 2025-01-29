Trumpeter Chris Botti makes us 'Smile' in the KNKX studios

KNKX welcomed global trumpet sensation Chris Botti to the KNKX studios for a quick performance while he was in town for concerts at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

In the KNKX studios, Botti collaborated with Portland-based pianist George Colligan. They'd only played together once before, but their improvisational abilities came together for a gorgeous reading of the classic ballad “Smile,” a melody written by Charlie Chaplin.

It was an extra-special occasion as jazz musicians from Bellarmine Preparatory School in Tacoma made up the studio audience and had the opportunity to ask Botti about his remarkable career.

The teens peppered Botti with smart questions about his jazz inspirations, career challenges and turning points; the balance of technical skills and emotional expression, and more.

Botti answered the students in depth, respectful of these musicians at the beginning of their own jazz journeys. Botti’s own journey has led him to the legendary Blue Note record label for the recently released Volume 1, with plans for a follow up next year.

Several Bellarmine Prep students asked about Botti’s many collaborations and the trumpeter had plenty to share. He’s worked with Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Paul Simon, Michael Brecker and dozens more legendary artists.

You’re sure to smile listening to Chris Botti blow his trumpet, and you might walk away as inspired as the young cats from the Bellarmine Prep jazz band.

Musicians:



Chris Botti-trumpet

George Colligan-piano

Song:

