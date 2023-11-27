2024 Elections

The latest news and stories about the 2024 election, including updates on the candidates, primaries and issues effecting Washington voters.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sought to court swing state voters in gas-rich Pennsylvania in their first head-to-head match.
Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert disagreed on taxes, government spending, public safety and whether Reichert would protect reproductive rights.
- George Washington established the presidency. How much of it would he recognize now?
- Reception is mixed as Harris visits Pennsylvania's Trump country
- Trump’s own version of reality continues to confound political actors and observers
- In Arizona, California and Nevada, Trump focuses on his favorite foil: immigrants
- How Trump is relying on a racist conspiracy theory to question election results
Results showed Dave Upthegrove, a Democrat, leading GOP candidate Sue Kuehl Pederson in the battle for the second-place transfer spot in the race.
Election analysts say Washington state’s August primary, open to all voters and sending the top two candidates to the general election, acts as a “dress rehearsal” for how voters may feel in November.
Eight minor-party presidential candidates and one independent ticket to appear on Washington’s general-election ballot.
Candidates backed by the House and Senate GOP didn’t make it through the primary, raising concerns the party could lose seats this fall.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has conceded in her race to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. Democrat Emily Randall and Republican Drew MacEwan will advance to the general election in November.
General election contests are taking shape. KNKX's Kirsten Kendrick talks with Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner about recent major political events.
Less than 24 hours after ballot counting began in Washington’s primary election, we’re getting a clearer picture of how statewide races in November’s general election may play out.
