Pianist and educator Tamir Hendelman is dedicated to passing down the art of jazz.

"Well, it's this thing about people passing on the torch to you...it's like a relay race. You want to keep it going," he said.

Hendelman is best known as a sideman, bringing a creative and lyrical style to Jeff Hamilton's trio and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. He's also accompanied countless singers, including Barbara Streisand.

Hendelman grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he saw the first instrument that inspired him to play: an electric organ with several synthesized instruments built in.

"[There was] strings, brass, bass, drums, and right away I ran home and I said, 'Mom, I got to get one of these,' and it was really great because you can really be a one-man band. You can play, you can accompany yourself and try different sounds, and it got my imagination going at an early age," he said.

Hendelman eventually fell in love with the piano, and his family moved to Los Angeles, where he would win Yamaha's national keyboard competition at age 14. Hendelman gave a lot of the credit to a teacher who encouraged improvisation.

"I was preparing for this competition, but writing an original piece that combined a little bit of classical with jazz. So my teacher would play a phrase, and then I would have to answer it with something that I made up on the spot," Hendelman said.

Los Angeles provided him with great weather, a large Israeli community, and loads of musical opportunities. After college on the East Coast, Hendelman returned to L.A. and started working with jazz singers. They taught him that a great musician can make any song their own.

"All of these different vocalists gave me a totally different impression of the great American songbook. All of a sudden, it's like a book that comes alive, and every song is so different. Maybe sometimes very bluesy, sometimes very ethereal. And I was like, 'Wow, this is the same lyrics, the same chords. What's what's happening over here?'" he said.

After working with Streisand, Diana Krall, Michael Bublé, John Pizzarelli, and other singing stars, Hendelman said he's at home outside the spotlight. Even his own trio is a collaboration.

"Write for the musicians in your band and find out what are their strengths, and feature them in different ways. Like, having [my bassist] Alex play something with the bow that he does so beautifully, or having [my drummer] Dean doing something with his hands or the brushes, and that gives you different textures," he said.

Hendelman's a busy educator, and has appeared on faculty at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend. Hendelman says teaching jazz starts with teaching a love for jazz.

"You have them listen, and you have them find out what they like about a particular recording. Maybe it's the rhythm, maybe it's the chords or the melody or the lyrics, and then have them try to make something like that," he said.

Hendelman continues to teach, tour, and record, carrying forward the torch of jazz.

Songs heard in this episode:

