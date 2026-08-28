Musician John Pizzarelli celebrates legacy of vocalist Tony Bennett

In celebration of jazz singer Tony Bennett's centennial, John Pizzarelli’s new album Dear Mr. Bennett features timeless jazz standards closely tied to Bennett's legendary career.

On the heels of releasing the new record, Pizzarelli made his yearly visit to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley and made a stop at the KNKX studios. With his trusty guitar, the quick-witted Pizzarelli performed four songs and shared stories about the influential relationship he had with Bennett.

The two first met in 1984 for a live radio broadcast. Pizzarelli was immediately struck by Bennett's casual coolness and mellow attitude, despite the unpredictability of performing on live radio.

Pizzarelli had several opportunities to learn from Bennett over the years, and eventually the two became friends. At one point, Bennett came to see Pizzarelli perform with his trio. Sitting in the front row, Bennett took out a pen and began sketching Pizzarelli. Pizzarelli uses the sketch as the cover art on Dear Mr. Bennett.

Pizzarelli pays it forward like Bennett did. Pizzarelli makes a point to hire the next generation of jazz musicians, like pianists Isaiah J. Thompson and Tyler Henderson, and to show them the tricks of the trade.

“Just play the gig. If you know where to begin and end, just be yourself in the middle," Pizzarelli said.

With a rich tenor voice like Bennett's, Pizzarelli sang four standards, all while skillfully accompanying himself on seven-string guitar. In between, he shared the context behind these songs with his usual wit and charm.

After performing the Michel Legrand piece, "Watch What Happens,” Pizzarelli launched into a rare vocal version of Bill Evans' “Waltz for Debby," and a gem called “Love Scene,” which Duke Ellington originally wrote for Bennett in 1965.

The session ended with a bonus tune, a sprint of a song called “Shakin’ The Blues Away," that had the studio audience movin' and shakin'.

Check out the full studio session below.

Musician:



John Pizzarelli - Guitar, Vocals

Songs:

