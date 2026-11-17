Pacific Northwest saxophonist and jazz educator Brent Jensen often gets compared to one legendary musician — Paul Desmond.

Fans frequently tell Jensen that they hear Desmond in his cool, light, melodic tone. It's similar tot he sound Desmond made famous on albums with Dave Brubeck, and on the song "Take Five."

Desmond himself said that his saxophone sounded like a dry martini and Jensen had that in mind when he came to the KNKX studios in 2018.

Jensen and his band — guitarist Jamie Findlay, bassist Jeff Johnson, and drummer Steve Tate —performed tracks from Jensen's Desmond-tributing hit record and some originals.

Jensen grew up in Idaho, and he said he learned about Desmond from his father's jazz-obsessed friend from New York City.

"He kept sending these records home with my dad all the time, and he was a chain smoker. So, every time — I have visceral remembrances of this — I would open [a record] up and the smoke would waft out," he said.

After college, Jensen earned an apprenticeship in New York with Lee Konitz, one of Desmond's closest saxophone peers. They'd both found a softer sound, contrasting the fast, complex bebop of Charlie Parker.

As a teacher, though, Konitz was anything but soft.

"[He'd say] here's what you've been doing wrong, and here's what you will now have to do for the next 10 years to correct. So he put me on the path," Jensen said.

Jensen became the director of jazz studies at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, and helped build a jazz scene there.

As a performer, Jensen was focused on soprano sax. Tired of the Desmond comparisons, the soprano helped him find his own sound.

"It was like when you listen to yourself on a recording back and go, 'Ooh, I sound like this?' Or you see yourself and you think, 'Do I look like that?' I always had that feeling on the alto, and I didn't get it on the soprano," he said.

Even after the switch, audiences continued to make the connection to Desmond. So, Jensen decided to double down and make a tribute record to the saxophone great.

He connected with Seattle jazz drummer and label owner John Bishop, who would go on to release Jensen's tribute on his label, Origin Records.

"It was kind of like a drug deal. I met him just on the street and handed him a demo. 'Would you be interested in putting this out?'" Jensen said.

His tribute album, The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond, was a good move. In 2002, the album stayed at the top of JazzWeek's charts for three months and earned radio play worldwide. Jensen even recorded his sequel album, More Sounds of a Dry Martini.

"I grossly underestimated Paul Desmond's popularity in the world because that CD was crazy. We've had to reprint it a couple times," he said.

You can sure hear Desmond in Jensen's horn, but he's definitely got his own sound, too.

Songs heard in this episode:

