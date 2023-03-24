© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Sound

Pierce County sheriff's deputies kill a man they say had a grenade

KNKX Public Radio | By Will James
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
Pierce County Sheriff Grenade.jpeg
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team takes over the scene where deputies shot and killed a man they say was holding a hand grenade.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they say was holding a hand grenade while walking along train tracks just outside Tacoma Friday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesman says deputies were following the man along the tracks near Franklin Pierce High School in the Midland area of Pierce County. When the deputies reached 112th Street, they called out “shots fired,” the spokesman said.

No deputies were injured. The man who was killed has not been identified. Many details of the incident are still unclear. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is handling the case .

This is a developing story.

Tags
South Sound Pierce County SheriffPierce CountyKNKX original
Will James
Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times.
See stories by Will James

Why Support KNKX?

You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news, music by knowledgeable hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on members for more than half of our financial support.

Give Today