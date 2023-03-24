Pierce County sheriff's deputies kill a man they say had a grenade

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they say was holding a hand grenade while walking along train tracks just outside Tacoma Friday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesman says deputies were following the man along the tracks near Franklin Pierce High School in the Midland area of Pierce County. When the deputies reached 112th Street, they called out “shots fired,” the spokesman said.

Deputy Involved Shooting 112th St E and Portland Ave E. Deputies were following a man holding a grenade. He crossed over 112th St E and then “Shots Fired” was called over the radio. Scene is still active, no deputies injured. PCFIT will be handling the investigation when secure. pic.twitter.com/Cac6nRnfo3 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 24, 2023

No deputies were injured. The man who was killed has not been identified. Many details of the incident are still unclear. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is handling the case .

This is a developing story.