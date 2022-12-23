© 2022 Pacific Public Media

The Walk Home

Update: A Test Run for Police Accountability

By Kari Plog,
Mayowa AinaWill James
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM PST
Lance Kagey Of Rotator Creative

Pierce County’s most powerful law enforcement officer, Sheriff Ed Troyer, has been acquitted of criminal charges of false reporting. His trial offers a preview of what’s to come.

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story unfolds in The Walk Home, a podcast byKNKX Public Radio andThe Seattle Times, with support fromNPR. It's sponsored byMovetoTacoma.com, theGreater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information atthewalkhomepodcast.org.

The Walk Home
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. Mayowa started her public radio career at KUOW in Seattle. She's worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and Alaska Public Media before moving back to her hometown of Tacoma to work at KNKX.
Will James
Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times.
