Update: A Test Run for Police Accountability

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story unfolds in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times , with support from NPR . It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com , the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation .