Update: A Test Run for Police Accountability
Pierce County’s most powerful law enforcement officer, Sheriff Ed Troyer, has been acquitted of criminal charges of false reporting. His trial offers a preview of what’s to come.
The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.
