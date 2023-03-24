Investigation continues in Ballard eviction that ended in gunfire

This story mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

A King County sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized in critical condition as investigators continue to probe how an attempt to evict a tenant in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood ended in gunfire and the tenant’s suicide on Monday.

David Easterly, a detective with the sheriff’s department, was shot after he and two other detectives arrived to serve an eviction notice at an apartment on Northwest 54th Street and made contact with the person who lived there.

Police said the tenant, 29-year-old Eucytus, who went by one name, barricaded herself in the apartment and was later found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head. The King County Medical Examiner’s office said her death was a suicide.

Easterly, who has worked for the sheriff’s department for 24 years, remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Harborview Medical Center on Friday, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

Police have not said whether Easterly was shot by Eucytus or struck by a bullet fired by another deputy. Evidence at the scene suggested that all three deputies “probably returned fire,” King County’s Independent Force Investigative Team said in a news release. Investigators are conducting ballistics testing to confirm what happened, the press release said.

The other detectives at the scene, Benjamin Wheeler and Benjamin Miller, were not hurt. They both have been with the department for more than two decades. They are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

“Every day, hundreds of Sheriff’s Office personnel serve our many communities, doing the hard work of keeping us all safe,” King County Executive Dow Contantine said in a news release after the shooting. “We are grateful for their diligence and courage, and hold these dedicated public servants, their families, friends, and colleagues in our thoughts."

Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for King County’s Independent Force Investigative Team, said it’s standard procedure for deputies from the civil division of the King County Sheriff’s Department to serve eviction notices. She also said the eviction notice served this month had been the final notice.

Eucytus, who identified as transgender and was known as Eucy, was “unemployed following a workplace injury and was unable to pay rent” according to a statement from the Seattle branch of Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA. Eucytus was a member of the organization, the group said.

“Although we do not know the exact circumstances of Eucy’s death, it is indisputable that the inherently violent and traumatic process of deputies forcibly evicting a person from their home was a key factor,” the group said. “We deeply regret that this eviction ended with gunfire, injury, and death, regardless of who initiated it. DSA supports peaceful, mass resistance against evictions.”

A friend of Eucytus’ who identified herself as Rachel told KNKX that Eucytus had tried to get help paying rent but had exhausted all options.

“She was a peaceful, kind vegan who liked to garden and would make soups from things she grew in her garden,” Rachel said. “I think out of desperation she barricaded herself in her apartment because as far as I know she had no family in the area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.