Update: Officer Timothy Rankine's history

By Will James,
Kari PlogMayowa Aina
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM PST
An instance from Officer Timothy Rankine's past brings new context to the events of the night Manny Ellis was killed.

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story unfolds in The Walk Home, a podcast byKNKX Public Radio andThe Seattle Times, with support fromNPR. It's sponsored byMovetoTacoma.com, theGreater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information atthewalkhomepodcast.org.

