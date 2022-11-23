LIVE UPDATES
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on trial
What You Need to Know
- Ed Troyer, a former detective and longtime spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's department, was elected as sheriff in 2020.
- The state attorney general charged him with two misdemeanors in October 2021. The charges stem from a confrontation between Troyer and Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer in January 2021.
- It’s unclear if a conviction would have any bearing over Troyer’s role as sheriff.
- Jury selection began Nov. 21 but was delayed due to Troyer being ill, reportedly from influenza.
