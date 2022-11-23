© 2022 Pacific Public Media

LIVE UPDATES

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on trial

Published November 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM PST
In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma. Troyer was elected Pierce County sheriff in November 2020.
Ted S. Warren
/
The Associated Press

What You Need to Know

  • Ed Troyer, a former detective and longtime spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's department, was elected as sheriff in 2020.
  • The state attorney general charged him with two misdemeanors in October 2021. The charges stem from a confrontation between Troyer and Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer in January 2021.
  • It’s unclear if a conviction would have any bearing over Troyer’s role as sheriff.
  • Jury selection began Nov. 21 but was delayed due to Troyer being ill, reportedly from influenza.
  • KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog will be covering the trial. Follow her on Twitter and look for updates below.