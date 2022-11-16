© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial

KNKX Public Radio | By Kari Plog,
Kirsten KendrickVivian McCall
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
Ed Troyer, Randy King, Steven Dean
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Ed Troyer, then-detective and spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff, talks to reporters regarding the fatal shooting of Park Ranger Margaret Anderson on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, in Washington state.

Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.

Troyer still held that job when Ellis died in Tacoma police custody. He was quoted in the first stories about Ellis' death, which helped shape a narrative that's now being questioned by the state Attorney General's Office and has resulted in charges of murder and manslaughter for three Tacoma police officers.

Troyer, too, is facing charges from the Attorney General's office in connection with a phone call he made to police about a Black newspaper delivery driver in his neighborhood.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to share part of the latest episode, where she talks about Troyer and the parallels between the two cases. Listen above.

The Walk Home is produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. Subscribe to the series on all podcast platforms.

Tags
South Sound Manuel EllisPierce County SheriffEd TroyerThe Walk HomeKNKX original
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall
