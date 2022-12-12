LIVE UPDATES
Trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer resumes
What You Need to Know
- Ed Troyer, a former detective and longtime spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's department, was elected as sheriff in 2020. It’s unclear if a conviction would have any bearing over Troyer’s role as sheriff.
- Troyer is charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. More background on this case.
- The trial began Nov. 30 after some delays. The state rested its case Dec. 7. The defense is now calling witnesses and moved for the case to be dismissed. See updates from the past two weeks.