Feel the energy: Live music returns to KNKX's studios in 2022

Live jazz and blues concerts returned in 2022, with some lingering pandemic bumps in the road. Especially for improvisational musicians, artists whose work depends on collaboration, these performances were breaths of fresh air.

Music fans can feel the energy in live performances, and KNKX was overjoyed to welcome musicians back to our studios once again this year.

Singer, songwriter, saxophonist, and guitarist Curtis Stigers was our first returning guest. His new album This Life is a fresh look at music from his 30-year career, and helped us look forward to a new era of KNKX studio sessions.

We reconnected with some of our area’s talented musicians: Seattle trio Duende Libre honored the late Chick Corea, and Seattle native Sara Gazarek returned and featured her high school band director Scott Brown on trombone. Visiting from Centralia, flugelhorn player Dmitri Matheny led a band of Seattle stars through songs from his new album Cascadia.

Evening Jazz host Steve Edwards enjoyed the music and the charming company of trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval, hosting his band and also The Baylor Project, with singer Jean Baylor and drummer Marcus Baylor.

Two modern guitarists came to play at KNKX. Julian Lage celebrated his new album with Bill Frisell with a beautiful solo performance while Cory Wong got funky with his Minneapolis-based quartet.

KNKX threw a Public Radio Day celebration to remember this fall when the iconic jazz fusion group The Headhunters brought to our studios their new music and a pair of classic songs from the band’s early days with Herbie Hancock.

In difficult times, music has been an important part of staying healthy mentally. Live music events go even further, connecting us with friends and our community while supporting the artists whose music has supported us.

The KNKX community continues to keep the magic of live jazz and blues performances alive by generously supporting this station. Enjoy these studio sessions with all our thanks and best wishes for the new year.