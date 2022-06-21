Duende Libre celebrate Chick Corea in a KNKX Studio Session performance

The globally-inspired music of Seattle trio Duende Libre has many influences. One of their greatest may be pianist and composer Chick Corea. Their tribute to Chick is June 23 at the Royal Room in Seattle, and they stopped by our studios to preview the concert.

Alex Chadsey, Duende Libre's keyboardist and main songwriter, says Corea's embrace of "musical cultures around the world. I like to think that Duende wouldn't be possible without Chick Corea's legacy."

Pointing to Corea's famous trio album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs as a major inspiration, Chadsey says the Return to Forever hit "Spain" has long been in Duende Libre's set lists. The trio played another Corea classic, "Armando's Rumba" and two songs written in his honor.

Chadsey's "Chick" was written the night he found out about Corea's death in February last year. "The news hit me surprisingly hard," Chadsey explained. "I don't think I had appreciated how much Chick had given me until he was gone."

As for the second original, Chadsey told me "Stibro" is inspired by Corea's "creative and adventurous spirit. His blend of straight ahead and free jazz is so natural."

Enjoy this remembrance and fresh look at one of the great masters of modern jazz as Duende Libre honors Chick Corea in the KNKX studios, and at the Royal Room Thursday night.