© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioSessions.jpg
Studio Sessions

Duende Libre celebrate Chick Corea in a KNKX Studio Session performance

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Farko Dosumov of Duende Libre.
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
Farko Dosumov of Duende Libre.

The globally-inspired music of Seattle trio Duende Libre has many influences. One of their greatest may be pianist and composer Chick Corea. Their tribute to Chick is June 23 at the Royal Room in Seattle, and they stopped by our studios to preview the concert.

Alex Chadsey, Duende Libre's keyboardist and main songwriter, says Corea's embrace of "musical cultures around the world. I like to think that Duende wouldn't be possible without Chick Corea's legacy."

Pointing to Corea's famous trio album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs as a major inspiration, Chadsey says the Return to Forever hit "Spain" has long been in Duende Libre's set lists. The trio played another Corea classic, "Armando's Rumba" and two songs written in his honor.

Chadsey's "Chick" was written the night he found out about Corea's death in February last year. "The news hit me surprisingly hard," Chadsey explained. "I don't think I had appreciated how much Chick had given me until he was gone."

As for the second original, Chadsey told me "Stibro" is inspired by Corea's "creative and adventurous spirit. His blend of straight ahead and free jazz is so natural."

Enjoy this remembrance and fresh look at one of the great masters of modern jazz as Duende Libre honors Chick Corea in the KNKX studios, and at the Royal Room Thursday night.

Tags

Studio Sessions Duende LibreChick CoreaAlex ChadseyFarko DosumovJeff Busch
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson